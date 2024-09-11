Denzel Washington makes rare red carpet appearance with famous wife and children

Denzel Washington made a rare appearance with his wife of 41 years at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday to support their talented children.

The 69-year-old and his actress wife Pauletta, 73, looked the epitome of proud parents as they posed for photos with three of their four kids, John David, 40, Malcolm, 33, and Katia, 37.

Malcolm's twin sister Olivia was the only member of the immediate family who was not in attendance.

The family graced the red carpet for the premiere of Malcolm's directorial debut, The Piano Lesson, which stars his brother, actor John David – who used to be a professional football player – and was produced by Katia and Denzel.

The film is an adaptation of the 1987 play by August Wilson, and Malcolm dedicated the production to his mother.

"This movie is so personal to me, and the people that I got to make it with are the closest people in my life," he previously told People.

Speaking of the tribute from her son at the premiere, Paulette told People: "It's such a great honor. I broke down when I saw it."

Denzel also shared his pride, saying: "I'm happy that people will get a chance to see what a filmmaker Malcolm is. I'm excited about our future together with August Wilson."

Denzel and Paulette put on an affectionate display as they posed for photos, and both opted to wear smart suits.

Paulette looked glamorous in a pink suit which she accessorized with strings of pearls, while Denzel looked dapper in a black suit with a matching T-shirt.

Paulette opened up about her four decades of marriage to the Hollywood star, revealing "there is no secret" to their long-lasting union.

"We work at it. It's work," she explained. "It's not that you sit there, and you go like, 'Oh, you know...'"

She added: "There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his. But it's the basic love that we have for each other."

Denzel and Pauletta met in 1977 on the set of his first movie, Wilma, but they didn't speak until a few months later when they reunited at a mutual friend's party.

They married six years later in June 1983 and Denzel has praised his wife for how she raised their four children.

"You can buy a house, but that doesn't make it a home," he told People in 2018. "And not to say a man can't make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home and raised these beautiful kids and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy lifting."

The Equalizer star isn't shy about publicly declaring his love for Pauletta and sang her praises during an appearance on Tom Brady's radio show, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, last year.

He gushed: "I have been blessed beyond measure with the greatest woman in the world, who not only is a beautiful woman and a great wife and a great mother of our children, but she holds everything together."