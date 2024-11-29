Royals say it's 'too soon' to add to family following loss

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles says it's 'too soon' to add to family following loss
King Charles III during the Braemar Gathering highland games in 2024© Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla have no plans to expand their family currently

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Earlier in November the royal family shared the sad news that Queen Camilla's beloved dog, Beth, had passed away.

Queen Camilla has always had dogs in her life, and the sad passing of Beth means her other pooch, Jack Russell terrier Bluebell, is now an only child.

It initially seemed Queen Camilla and King Charles were planning to add to their family as last week the King reportedly told TV presenters Alan Carr and Amanda Holden that he and the Queen would be looking at getting a new dog, however, it appears the wound is still too raw.

Queen Camilla walking with her dog Beth© Instagram
Queen Camilla walking with Beth

A new dog for the monarch?

This week rescue animals from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home took part in a festive photoshoot at the King and Queen’s country estate Highgrove, suggesting the royals were soon to adopt a new pet. However, when asked whether the Queen might be tempted by any of the visiting dogs, a royal source said: "It's a little too soon for Her Majesty to start deciding on a new friend for Bluebell."

They added: "She remains a great supporter of all the work that Battersea Dogs and Cats home does in finding loving homes for all their rescue pets – not just for Christmas but forever."

The royal photoshoot

The festive shoot at Highgrove saw animals Percy, Darcie, Elspeth, Harper, Missy and Shadow, invited to Gloucestershire, travelling from the charity’s Old Windsor Centre.

Two dogs sitting on stools in front of a fireplace at highgrove house
The dogs sat proudly in Highgrove House

The animals, who are all looking for new homes, posed on a range of eight bespoke footstools, crafted and upholstered using recycled curtains from Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle by students and community groups working with King Charles' charity The King's Foundation.

READ: King Charles to undergo major change at Buckingham Palace amid £3.5 million transformation

Kaye Mughal, centre manager in Windsor, said: "It was a special day bringing some of our dogs from Battersea's Old Windsor Centre to Highgrove Gardens.

White dog sitting on a stool at Highgrove House in front of a roaring fire
The dogs fitted in nicely at Highgrove House

"They enjoyed the day out, experiencing visiting a new place and getting into the festive spirit. They also enjoyed testing out some of the unique footstools and have officially given them their approval."

The footstool project follows the success of the King's Foundation's luxury kimonos, which were made from old royal curtains last year at the suggestion of the King, and auctioned to support the foundation.

The eight pieces of furniture are made from rich fabrics, which are believed to have dressed the windows in family and private rooms during the late Queen’s reign, with suggested starting prices of £250 per item, will be auctioned online to support The King’s Foundation.

