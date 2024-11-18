King Charles and Queen Camilla announce shock death of 'much-loved companion'

The King and Queen announced the very sad news that Camilla's beloved dog, Beth, has died.

In a touching social media post shared on Monday, the palace said: "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

It was accompanied by a series of heartwarming photographs, showing the Queen enjoying a walk with Beth in the Highlands and meeting the late Paul O'Grady.

Another snap showed the Jack Russell terrier jumping up to nuzzle the King.

© Instagram Queen Camilla walking with her dog Beth

And the last was a video of the pup accompanying Camilla on one of her public engagements, where she opened a new facility at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor Centre in December 2020, using a sausage to unveil the plaque.

WATCH: Queen Camilla helped by dog Beth at royal outing

It is understood Beth had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down at the weekend.

© Getty The King with Beth at Dumfries House in 2017

The Queen adopted her pooches, Jack Russell Terriers Beth and Bluebell, from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Both dogs have accompanied Her Majesty for some of her royal engagements, and the pups even stole the show as they were pictured alongside Charles and Camilla to mark the 15th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Royal fans flooded the comments with messages of condolence, with one writing: "So sorry for your loss, Your Majesty."

© Getty Camilla with Beth and Bluebell and Paul O'Grady

Another added: "A loss of a pet is so hard. Sending love and good feelings."

A third wrote: "Rest in peace Beth. Sending love to Her Majesty and the King."

The royals are a family of proud dog owners, with the late Queen Elizabeth renowned for owning several Corgis throughout her lifetime.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also share their home with spaniel, Orla. Their previous dog, Lupo, sadly passed away in 2020, with the couple announcing at the time: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away.

"He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

