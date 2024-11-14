Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles: 16 adorable and incredibly rare photos from his childhood
King Charles as a baby/child© Getty

16 adorable and rare photos of King Charles from his childhood

Discover the sweetest snaps of the British monarch on his 76th birthday

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The King celebrates his 76th birthday today and the monarch will mark the day by opening two food distribution hubs.

It's been a difficult year for Charles amid his and his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnoses.

But in a positive step, the King, along with Queen Camilla, carried out a major royal tour of Australia and Samoa last month, with more overseas travel reportedly planned for next year.

Charles marked the second year of his reign in September, and in the space of those two years, there have been state visits, official birthday parades and hosting the annual summer retreat at Balmoral.

But we're taking things back to the King's childhood, where he had a loyal playmate in the form of his younger sister, Princess Anne, and was doted on particularly by the late Queen Mother. 

Discover some of King Charles’s cutest moments from his royally-lavish lifestyle as a child…

1/16

Playful Portrait of the Royal Family© Getty

Family portrait

King Charles posed for a famous portrait photograph with his parents Prince Philip and the Queen, who was pictured holding her then-youngest child, Princess Anne.

2/16

A young Queen Elizabeth with her children known then as Prince Charles and Princess Anne on her 1st birthday© PA Images

Portrait with the Queen

Princess Elizabeth beamed as she sat with her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the Princess Royal’s first birthday. Her older brother looked ever-so-sweet in a snug shirt and shorts.

3/16

King Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, playing with a glove puppet in his toy car whilst staying at Balmoral © Getty

Playing with puppets

In this snap from 1952, King Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, was spotted playing with a glove puppet in his toy car whilst staying at Balmoral.  

4/16

King Charles driving in a toy car on the grounds of Balmoral Castle© Getty

Zooming around Balmoral

That very same day, Queen Elizabeth was captured watching her son playing in his toy car while at Balmoral as she played with his rabbit puppet.

5/16

Prince Charles standing on the wall at Clarence House with Princess Elizabeth in 1950© Getty

King of his castle

Charles surveys his surroundings from the wall of Clarence House in 1950 as Princess Elizabeth looks on. 

6/16

Prince Charles aged two in carriage© Getty

The smiling Prince

A bonnie looking Charles smiling from his pram in 1950. 

7/16

A young Prince Charles playing with a corgi on the terrace of the Royal Lodge at Windsor© Lisa Sheridan

Puppy play date

8/16

Queen Elizabeth II of England with her baby Charles in the crib© Getty

Charles in his crib

Those cheeks! A baby Charles loved to chill in his crib alongside his royal mother.  

9/16

A childhood portrait of the baby King Charles in his basket at Buckingham Palace© Getty

Newborn portrait

Even the least broody of the bunch couldn't resist this royal baby. This portrait taken in 1949 shows the mini monarch swathed in his basket at Buckingham palace.

10/16

An official portrait of Charles on his sixth birthday© Getty

A future monarch in the making

The little prince captured looking ever so regal ahead of his sixth birthday.

11/16

Charles climbing a tree at Royal Lodge, Windsor© Getty

At one with nature

Charles has long been an advocate for the environment and like many of the royals, shares a love for the great outdoors. 

12/16

The royal family loved to relax together at their home in Balmoral, Scotland© Getty

And then there were three

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their children Princess Anne, Prince Charles (right) and Prince Andrew on his first holiday to Balmoral. 

13/16

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Anne walking at the Windsor castle in 1958© Getty

Suited and booted

Nothing says childhood nostalgia quite like a pair of knee-high socks, right?

14/16

The Queen Mother, wife of George VI, with her grandson Charles and Pippin the dog © Getty

With the Queen Mother

Taken in 1950, this snap depicts Queen Elizabeth (1900 - 2002), wife of George VI, with her grandson Charles and Pippin the dog - which surprisingly, is not a corgi.

15/16

Queen Elizabeth II of England and Prince Charles sweetly rode in the park of Windsor Castle together© Getty

A different kind of rein

Here the royal is seen with his mother riding in Windsor Castle together.

16/16

Elizabeth showing baby Charles a teddy bear in 1949© Getty

First year

Doting mother Queen Elizabeth shows baby Charles a teddy bear as he sits inquisitively in his pram in a snap that was taken at Windlesham Moor in July 1949.

