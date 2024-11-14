16 adorable and rare photos of King Charles from his childhood

The King celebrates his 76th birthday today and the monarch will mark the day by opening two food distribution hubs.

It's been a difficult year for Charles amid his and his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnoses.

But in a positive step, the King, along with Queen Camilla, carried out a major royal tour of Australia and Samoa last month, with more overseas travel reportedly planned for next year.

Charles marked the second year of his reign in September, and in the space of those two years, there have been state visits, official birthday parades and hosting the annual summer retreat at Balmoral.

But we're taking things back to the King's childhood, where he had a loyal playmate in the form of his younger sister, Princess Anne, and was doted on particularly by the late Queen Mother.

Discover some of King Charles’s cutest moments from his royally-lavish lifestyle as a child…

1/ 16 © Getty Family portrait King Charles posed for a famous portrait photograph with his parents Prince Philip and the Queen, who was pictured holding her then-youngest child, Princess Anne.



2/ 16 © PA Images Portrait with the Queen Princess Elizabeth beamed as she sat with her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the Princess Royal’s first birthday. Her older brother looked ever-so-sweet in a snug shirt and shorts.



3/ 16 © Getty Playing with puppets In this snap from 1952, King Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, was spotted playing with a glove puppet in his toy car whilst staying at Balmoral.



4/ 16 © Getty Zooming around Balmoral That very same day, Queen Elizabeth was captured watching her son playing in his toy car while at Balmoral as she played with his rabbit puppet.



5/ 16 © Getty King of his castle Charles surveys his surroundings from the wall of Clarence House in 1950 as Princess Elizabeth looks on.

6/ 16 © Getty The smiling Prince A bonnie looking Charles smiling from his pram in 1950.

8/ 16 © Getty Charles in his crib Those cheeks! A baby Charles loved to chill in his crib alongside his royal mother.



9/ 16 © Getty Newborn portrait Even the least broody of the bunch couldn't resist this royal baby. This portrait taken in 1949 shows the mini monarch swathed in his basket at Buckingham palace.



10/ 16 © Getty A future monarch in the making The little prince captured looking ever so regal ahead of his sixth birthday.

11/ 16 © Getty At one with nature Charles has long been an advocate for the environment and like many of the royals, shares a love for the great outdoors.

12/ 16 © Getty And then there were three Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their children Princess Anne, Prince Charles (right) and Prince Andrew on his first holiday to Balmoral.



13/ 16 © Getty Suited and booted Nothing says childhood nostalgia quite like a pair of knee-high socks, right?



14/ 16 © Getty With the Queen Mother Taken in 1950, this snap depicts Queen Elizabeth (1900 - 2002), wife of George VI, with her grandson Charles and Pippin the dog - which surprisingly, is not a corgi.



15/ 16 © Getty A different kind of rein Here the royal is seen with his mother riding in Windsor Castle together.



16/ 16 © Getty First year Doting mother Queen Elizabeth shows baby Charles a teddy bear as he sits inquisitively in his pram in a snap that was taken at Windlesham Moor in July 1949.

