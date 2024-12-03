Kevin Costner reunites with six of his seven children for ultra-special occasion — see photo

Kevin Costner is a proud father to seven kids, who he regularly takes along with him to public outings, whether it's film festivals or premieres. But the father rarely manages to get all seven of them in a camera shot.

But it seems that the actor was able to have a proper family reunion, with six of his seven children showing up for a festive celebration. It appeared that Annie, 40, Lily, 38, Joe, 36, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, all joined their father over the Thanksgiving period.

© @kevincostner Instagram Kevin Costner with six of his seven children

The star's seventh son, 27-year-old Liam, was not pictured. His son with Bridget Rooney tends to stay out of the spotlight.

The family posed on a beachfront, with the sea in the background. All six of Kevin's children looked happy to be with their dad.

© @kevincostner Instagram Kevin with five of his kids

He captioned the photo: "Hoping you guys had a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love most."

He continued: "At the top of my 'grateful for' list are the many really, really special memories I've gotten to make with my kids this year. Here’s to a holiday season dedicated to making more."

WATCH: Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: All You Need To Know

Kevin has had a huge year so far, following the release of Horizon: An American Saga chapters one and two. His son Hayes co-starred in the film with him, which was an opportunity for bonding

"He's very good," the Dances With Wolves star said. "But I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me."

© Getty Kevin with his five children Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, from his first marriage to Cindy Silva, alongside Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15

"He's very good. Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the movie. He's 13 years old and the screenplay's been around longer than that."

Hayes said of the bonding experience: "I just thought it was really cool, it was an amazing experience," adding: "I was just really proud of my dad, he's been working for so long, and I just could only think about him at that moment."

© JB Lacroix Hayes Costner and Kevin Costner attend the "Horizon: An American Saga" Photocall

The actor brought five of his children along with him to the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year. It was an emotional moment for him, as he received an 11-minute long standing ovation at the festival. He told Dax Shepard: "I got emotional and my children were there."

"I had five of my children, two of my boys were in tuxes and my three little girls were there all dressed up and they were watching too. And they got a little startled by it, my son had not ever seen me be that emotional," he added.