Kevin Costner makes dapper appearance alongside athlete Rainy Castaneda after Yellowstone death

Kevin Costner stepped out with his trademark charm on Monday night, appearing unfazed by the dramatic end of his iconic character John Dutton in Yellowstone.

The Hollywood legend was all smiles as he attended an exclusive Meet & Greet in New York City, hosted by DuJour Media’s Jason Binn.

Dressed impeccably in a navy turtleneck and stylish black glasses, Kevin seemed in high spirits, enjoying the evening and even stopping for a photo with track and field athlete Rainy Castaneda, who dazzled in a sleek black maxi dress.

The actor’s lighthearted evening followed Sunday’s explosive Yellowstone episode, in which John Dutton met a tragic and surprising end. "I didn’t see it," Kevin confessed in an interview on The Michael Smerconish Program.

"I heard it’s a suicide, so that doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it." Ever the storyteller, Kevin hinted that Yellowstone's writers might have something unexpected up their sleeves.

© Getty Kevin Costner parties with athlete Rainy Castaneda

"They’re pretty smart people," he added. "Maybe it's a red herring. Who knows? They’re very good. And they’ll figure that out."

It was ultimately revealed that John's death was no suicide, but a sinister plot orchestrated by his own son Jamie's girlfriend, Sarah Atwood—a twist that had fans on the edge of their seats.

© Eugene Gologursky Kevin Costner was in good spirits post Yellowstone death

Kevin, who has captivated audiences for five seasons, recently clarified that his exit from the hit show was due to scheduling conflicts, not a choice to leave.

"I didn’t quit the show," he explained. "There were contractual things that would allow for both things to be done, but because both things were contractual, you had to make room for the other."

© Eugene Gologursky Kevin was seen mingling among the guests

Kevin has been fully immersed in his other major project, Horizon: An American Saga, a four-part series that has required intense dedication and time. His commitment to Horizon reportedly clashed with Yellowstone’s production schedule, creating a bittersweet end to his role as John Dutton.

Amid professional milestones and personal changes—including his recent divorce from Christine Baumgartner—Kevin remains poised and unshaken.

Fans, however, are left wondering if this really is the end for the Dutton patriarch or if there may still be more surprises in store.