George Stephanopoulos almost lost for words on GMA as they discuss topic close to home

George Stephanopoulos became an empty nester in 2023 and now has two daughters studying at university.

His oldest, Elliott, is in her final year at Brown University, while his youngest child Harper, 19, is at second year student at Vanderbilt University.

The GMA star isn't the only host with college age children either, and during a recent episode of the show, this became the main topic of conversation when guest Mindy Kaling paid a visit to the studios.

Mindy stars in the popular show, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Lara Spencer - whose youngest child Katherine is also second year student at Vanderbilt University like George's daughter, told the host: "There's a lot of material to be working with there, we know first hand as parents of sophomore students at college."

Mindy replied: "I was going to say, your daughters are in college..." "We are literally living your show, well hopefully not exactly," Lara replied. George then raised his eyebrows and began laughing, lost for words.

© Dominik Bindl George and Ali's daughters are at college

Michael Strahan, whose twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 19, are both at college, quipped: "If my girls are living this show, they don't let me know!"

George shares his two daughters with wife Ali Wentworth. The couple raised their children in Washington D.C. during their early childhood, before relocating to NYC for George's job at GMA back in 2009. The couple moved to a beautiful three-bedroom apartment in the Upper East Side, where they have lived ever since.

They're now empty nesters

Opening up about the property during an interview with Architectural Digest in 2016, Ali said: "The airlifted furniture lends European flair to the place, especially in the living room, where pieces are arranged on a Bibikabad carpet around a marble mantel. I still can't stop pawing the Venetian-plaster walls, which extend into the adjacent dining room, anchored by a Regency table and set of George III ladder-back chairs. And our master suite, with its hand-painted wallpaper and Italian neoclassical walnut bed, is exquisite."

George with daughter Harper on her graduation day

The couple also have a second home in the Hamptons, where they spend a lot of their weekend and the holidays.

George and Ali have been getting used to life as empty nesters over the past year, having initially found the transition difficult when Harper left home in August 2023.

© Getty Images Ali and George with their children

At the time, Ali took to Instagram to post a number of photos of herself and George walking away from Harper's dorm on the college campus, hand in hand.

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!" she penned. "I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers." The family will be reunited together in just a few weeks for the holidays. While it will be a celebratory occasion, it will also be tinged with sadness, as it will mark the first Christmas without George's beloved father, Rev Robert Stephanopoulos, who passed away earlier this year.