George Stephanopoulos told not to 'challenge' GMA producers as co-stars are left open-mouthed

George Stephanopoulos left his co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan nearly speechless on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, as the long-running news anchor challenged the producers on the show.

The dad-of-two is a huge fan of Taylor Swift and during a discussion about the award-winning singer, Geroge turned to Robin and said: "I heard you do that 'Shake it Off' and I'm going to give an idea to our producers. We could probably do a show where we reference a song in every introduction to every story."

Robin and Michael were both left taken aback by George's bold idea, and Robin jokingly responded: "Don't challenge them! They will do it, George."

The idea went down well with GMA viewers, with many taking to the comments section to have their say. "This would be the best Christmas gift to us viewers, please do it," one wrote, while another commented: "Totally in!" A third added: "If this happens, please make sure George is on the show."

George has gone to see Taylor Swift in concert on several occasions, along with his wife, Ali Wentworth, and their daughters Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19.

Back in May 2023, George admitted that seeing Taylor was the "best live performance I have ever seen," and this year. George even wore a cowboy hat and printed T-shirt for the occasion, much to the delight of his daughters.

The star is a doting dad and loves nothing more than spending time with his family, especially since becoming an empty nester back in 2023. George and Ali's youngest daughter attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

© Raymond Hall George Stephanopoulos outside the GMA studios

Their oldest daughter Elliott, is a student at Brown University, and spent a semester in London this year. The star recently gave an insight into their family dynamics when his daughters were both back home visiting, while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark.

He told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

© Raymond Hall George with his GMA co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

© Bruce Glikas George with his wife Ali Wentworth

On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."

George and Ali are no doubt looking forward to having their daughters back home again for Christmas in just a few weeks time. The family live in the Upper East Side of Manhattan and also have a beautiful vacation home in the Hamptons.