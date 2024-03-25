George Stephanopoulos' 'shy' daughter Elliott makes surprise on-air appearance on GMA live from London

George Stephanopoulos' professional life – from White House communications director to news anchor – has been largely defined by on-camera appearances, and now his eldest daughter is getting a taste.

The Good Morning America anchor shares daughters Elliott Anastasia, 21, and Harper Andrea, 18, with wife Ali Wentworth, who he has been married to since 2001.

The doting dad is currently reporting from London – covering recent news of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis – and at the end of his latest broadcast, Elliott surprised viewers with a brief but sweet appearance.

Shortly before wrapping up his segment outside Buckingham Palace on Monday, George proudly announced to his co-anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Rebecca Jarvis: "Hey guys before you go, I have a special PA [production assistant] here in London today."

Elliott, who per her dad is currently studying in London, briefly popped into the screen and gave a wave before quickly jumping out of frame, prompting George to say: "Oh no she got shy very fast!"

She then jumped back in for another brief "hi" to the delight of her dad's co-hosts, as he joked: "I decided to put her to work today," while smiling ear-to-ear, and Robin quipped: "It's great to see even a glimpse of her… enjoy your time there."

After a clip of the heartwarming moment was shared on GMA's Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over it. One wrote: "That's a proud dad," as others followed suit with: "He is over the moon. Adorable!" and: "She looks like her mom," as well as: "She has dad's smile," plus another added: "That's so great!"

Elliott is currently a student at Brown University at Providence, Rhode Island, while her younger sister Harper is now wrapping up her first year at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. George's GMA colleague Lara Spencer's daughter Katharine is also a freshman at Vanderbilt.

In August of last year, after George and Ali dropped off their youngest at college, officially becoming empty nesters, the latter opened up on Instagram about how "brutal" it was emotionally.

After sharing a photo of the two holding hands walking through campus, she wrote in her caption: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch!' But… I don't think I'm ready!"

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide.'"

Ali concluded: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

