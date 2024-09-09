George Stephanopoulos marks new chapter at home upon return to GMA

George Stephanopoulos has a bit of a different morning routine going forward.

Following a summer well spent having his two daughters at home, the Good Morning America anchor and his wife Ali Wentworth are now waking up and heading to work without their girls bustling about, as they have both officially departed for college again.

The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2001, share two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19. While the latter, who is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, had already moved back some weeks ago, this weekend, it was Elliott's turn, for her senior year at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Despite the quieter tune back home, George came back to a "busy" day at GMA alongside Robin Roberts and Rebecca Jarvis, who subbed in for Michael Strahan, as the anchors hosted Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, Venus Williams and more celebrity guests.

Ali meanwhile took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Elliott's college move-in, with a slew of candid photos that left fans impressed.

The doting mom first shared a photo of her walking out of Target with a red shopping cart full of dorm necessities, followed by one of her daughter holding up a Gracie Abrams vinyl, whose dad J.J. Abrams is a good friend of the Stephanopoulos-Wentworth family.

© Getty The Stephanopoulos-Wentworth family

Ali next shared a photo of her transforming Harper's dorm with decorations, including a white boucle headboard and even floral wallpaper, and lastly a photo of her enjoying an ice cream cone after saying their goodbyes.

"Another college drop off… Target," she wrote in her caption, adding: "All the necessities including a @gracieabrams album… peel and stick wallpaper (hung imperfectly) and after a goodbye — a huge ice cream waffle cone."

© Instagram Ali shared a candid glimpse of the dorm move

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and cheer her on, plus commend her over the wallpaper, with one writing: "Omg the wallpaper looks amazing!!" as others followed suit with: "Nice job in the wallpaper!!!" as well as: "Best mom."

© Instagram Fans were impressed with the wallpaper she set up

Ali has made sure to help out both of her daughters through the moving process, and previously shared a similar candid photo from Harper's move last month, one in which she appears hammering at her daughter's dorm-style wooden bed frame.

© Instagram The author treated herself to ice cream following the goodbyes

"Who doesn't love college move-in day? No air-conditioning. Need a degree in engineering to assemble anything. Who needs a shower caddy?" she joked in the caption, though then lamented: "And now I'm crying cause I already miss her…"

Over at Vanderbilt, Harper goes to school with other celebrity kids such as her dad's colleague Lara Spencer's daughter Kat, plus Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, while the Goop founder's son Moses is joining Elliott as a student at Brown.