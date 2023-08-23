GMA's George Stephanopoulos' supportive words to daughter as close-knit family process new future at home

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth are week one into their new future as empty nesters, following their daughter Harper's departure from home.

The doting parents dropped their youngest child off to her new home on Sunday, and were understandably emotional about the big milestone.

George has since opened up about the big transition during an episode of Good Morning America, where he revealed his supportive words to his daughter before leaving her to settle in her college dorm.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' love story

"Go with the flow. Be engaged. Be curious," he told the teenager.

While George gave practical advice, his wife Ali found it hard to say goodbye, and shared a bittersweet message on social media just after leaving Harper, admitting that it was "brutal" and that she would be needing "baked goods" sent to her for her to cope.

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she’s ready to launch'! But… I don’t think I’m ready!," she wrote. "I don’t want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent.

MORE: Ali Wentworth poses in the sea ahead of emotional family change

MORE: George Stephanopoulos asks for support as he shares news close to his heart

"As Joni Mitchell once wrote- 'the bed’s too big, the frying pan too wide'. "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it’s brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined- please send me baked goods. I’ll be under my covers."

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth captured in a tender moment after dropping daughter Harper off at college

In the leadup to Harper's starting date at college, Ali had been sharing a number of countdown posts on social media, highlighting the emotions she was feeling as she experienced many "lasts" at home with her daughter.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos questioned about job role during time away from GMA

These included a photo of an assortment of shoes spread across the floor at their family home in New York City, along with the caption: "My youngest is about to embark on her college journey. So I savor every last minute with the sounds of my kids laughter and the spots of sticky ice cream on the counter."

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth in their daughter Harper's dorm room

George and Ali are also parents to oldest daughter, 20-year-old Elliott, who left home in 2021 to attend college.

At the time, Ali was devastated as she came to terms with the family's new normal. While Harper will be flying the nest, she will no doubt regularly come back to visit her parents, just as her older sister Elliott does.

© Noam Galai Ali and George will have been married 22 years this November

The 20-year-old enjoyed a night out with her parents and sister earlier in the summer, when they went to watch Taylor Swift in New York City.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.