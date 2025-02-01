Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton reveals 'comfort' seeking activity at home with her children
Princess Kate with william, george, charlotte and louis with art palette backdrop© Getty

Princess Kate reveals 'comfort' seeking activity at home with her children

The Princess of Wales lives at Adelaide Cottage with George, Charlotte, and Louis

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales stepped out on Thursday to visit Tŷ Hafan, a children's hospice in Sully, Wales. Kate, 43, was seen talking to children and their families during the visit which timed in with her being named patron of the organisation.

It was clear to see that conversing with a group of children brought Prince William's wife's own children to the forefront of her mind as she revealed a rare insight into their home life at Adelaide Cottage.

Kate was seen covering a little girl's hand with red paint ready to print on a piece of paper. "My kiddies would love this if I did this back at home," the royal said to the child as she painted her fingers carefully. 

The Princess of Wales has her hand painted by 9 year old Lottie whose sibling is being treated at the Ty Hafan© Getty
The Princess of Wales had her hand painted by Lottie, nine, whose sibling is being treated at the Ty Hafan

As a passionate amateur photographer, it is no secret that Kate has an artistic side. It's no surprise then that her children follow in her footsteps in enjoying a spot of arts and crafts.

The Princess of Wales painting girl's hand© Getty
The Princess of Wales painted the hand of four-year-old Maggie whose sibling is being treated at TA Hafan

However, psychotherapist and parenting advisor, Alicia Eaton, tells us that there is more to this activity than meets the eye.

A bonding experience

"When children and parents engage in artistic activities together—especially ones that involve a bit of mess—it’s about far more than just having fun," Alicia says. 

Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte© Getty
The Wales children enjoy arts and crafts

"Activities like painting, playing with clay, or even finger-painting help build strong emotional bonds between a parent and child."

Healing power

The parenting expert explains that messy play will have had even more benefits for the Wales children of late as they navigate the aftereffects of their mother's preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Catherine painting a blue wall© Getty
Catherine painted a murial during an engagement in 2015

"Particularly when a family is navigating something as emotionally challenging as a cancer diagnosis and recovery, creative activities can provide a much-needed sense of connection and comfort," the author of First Aid for Your Child's Mind explains.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis© Kensington Palace/Will Warr
The Waleses like to spend time together away from the public eye

"Children struggle to articulate their feelings about illness and uncertainty, so artistic activities allow them to process their emotions in a safe and supportive way."

prince george painting© Instagram
A painting by artsy Prince George

Alicia says artistic expression is just as important for Kate as it is for her brood: "For the princess, moments of creativity offer a chance to step away from the stress of medical treatments and simply be with her children. Sitting together, laughing, and creating something—even if it's just a messy masterpiece—reminds everyone that love and connection remain constant, no matter what challenges life brings."

Prince George got stuck in during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough back in 2023 © Getty Images
Family activities have healing power

Alongside arts and crafts, William and Kate's children are known to enjoy sports, baking, and gardening.

