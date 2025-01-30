Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton takes on Princess Diana's previous royal role - details
The Princess of Wales bent down beside child© Alamy

Princess Kate takes on Princess Diana's previous royal role

The Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to South Wales

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
24 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales was given an incredible new patronage as she stepped out for an unannounced visit in South Wales.

Kate, 43, has followed in the footsteps of the King and the late Diana, Princess of Wales to become patron of Tŷ Hafan, a children's hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff.

Diana helped to kickstart fundraising for the hospice in 1995, with Luciano Pavarotti performing a concert at Castle Castle to raise money for the charity at the Princess' request. Tŷ Hafan opened its doors for the first time in 1999, with Charles becoming its patron in 2001.  

During her visit, Kate joined in with a music therapy session, with Kensington Palace also donating musical instruments the charity to allow them to conduct more sessions in the future.

Watch her sweet interactions with the children below...

WATCH: Princess Kate delights children during music therapy session

The wellbeing of children and families has always been close to Kate's heart, with EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospice) being one of her first patronages after she married Prince William. She maintains a close relationship with the organisation to this day.

HELLO! understands the Princess is looking forward to building a similar relationship with Tŷ Hafan and the children and families it serves in Wales.

Later on Thursday, Kate will also champion excellence in Welsh textiles manufacturing on her second engagement.

See all of the photos from her outing… 

1/3

Kate talking to children at Ty Hafan hospice© Royal Rota

Music therapy session

The Princess took the time to speak with children and their families during the music therapy session.

2/3

Kate talking with a young girl and her baby brother © Royal Rota

Kate delighted one little girl and her baby brother as she sat next to them and played one of the instruments. 

3/3

Kate wearing checked dress and talking to baby© Royal Rota

New patronage

Irfon Rees, chief executive of Ty Hafan, based in the village of Sully near Cardiff, said: "We are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales has become patron of Ty Hafan and it was an absolute pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness to our hospice for the first time today.

"As our patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us."

