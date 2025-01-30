Princess Kate takes on Princess Diana's previous royal role

The Princess of Wales was given an incredible new patronage as she stepped out for an unannounced visit in South Wales.

Kate, 43, has followed in the footsteps of the King and the late Diana, Princess of Wales to become patron of Tŷ Hafan, a children's hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff.

Diana helped to kickstart fundraising for the hospice in 1995, with Luciano Pavarotti performing a concert at Castle Castle to raise money for the charity at the Princess' request. Tŷ Hafan opened its doors for the first time in 1999, with Charles becoming its patron in 2001.

During her visit, Kate joined in with a music therapy session, with Kensington Palace also donating musical instruments the charity to allow them to conduct more sessions in the future.

WATCH: Princess Kate delights children during music therapy session

The wellbeing of children and families has always been close to Kate's heart, with EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospice) being one of her first patronages after she married Prince William. She maintains a close relationship with the organisation to this day.

HELLO! understands the Princess is looking forward to building a similar relationship with Tŷ Hafan and the children and families it serves in Wales.

Later on Thursday, Kate will also champion excellence in Welsh textiles manufacturing on her second engagement.

1/ 3 © Royal Rota Music therapy session The Princess took the time to speak with children and their families during the music therapy session.

2/ 3 © Royal Rota Kate delighted one little girl and her baby brother as she sat next to them and played one of the instruments.