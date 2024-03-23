Supernanny Jo Frost shares tips for telling a child someone they love has cancer

Many have shared tributes to the Princess of Wales since she announced on Friday via a video message that she has been diagnosed with cancer.
Among the messages for the Princess herself, are those for her three young children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, at this difficult time. The Princess shared that signs of cancer had been detected following her planned abdominal surgery in January which she is now receiving "preventative" chemotherapy to treat.
The doting mother-of-three mentioned her children in her message, explaining how she and her husband Prince William took time to process before in a way that was "appropriate" for their age.
Princess Kate, 42, said: "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.
"As you can imagine, this has taken time," she continued. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."
Princess Kate also took the opportunity to acknowledge those watching who, like herself, have been affected by cancer. "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," the royal said. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Sharing a special message following the mother-of-three's diagnosis was global parenting expert, childcare specialist, and star of Supernanny Jo Frost.
"The shocking news of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis no doubt stopped millions of families worldwide in their tracks today for a moment of reflection, either in regard to their own experiences of living with, battling personally through or supporting someone with this undiscriminating disease," Jo said.
"For every family, it is a circumstance of such heightened mixed emotions, a rollercoaster you want to get off and one bravely our Princess of Wales has bought more awareness to today in her message of hope and compassion regarding all living with," the parenting expert continued.
She concluded: "To Catherine and all families soldiering through my deepest heart felt wishes of strength courage, compassion and resilience for a full recovery."
Jo Frost has also shared a set of tips for those who find themselves in a similar situation as the Princess, having to share news of a cancer diagnosis with a child.
