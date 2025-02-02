Princess Beatrice's comforting connection to Duchess Sophie during premature birth

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are no doubt soaking up every moment of newborn bliss after the couple shared with the world that they had welcomed their second child together, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

The baby girl arrived on 22 January at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, with the palace confirming that mother and baby are doing well.

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Despite the happy news, Princess Beatrice's daughter came earlier than expected, with the palace initially announcing the baby wasn't due until the Spring of this year.

According to the NHS, premature labour is labour that happens before the 37th week of pregnancy, and in most cases, makes babies more vulnerable to problems associated with being born premature.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter prematurely, but mother and baby are 'doing well'

As Beatrice and Edoardo care for their "tiny" new daughter, Princess Beatrice may find comfort in seeking the support of the Duchess of Edinburgh, who also experienced a premature birth with her firstborn, Lady Louise Windsor.

Lady Louise arrived four weeks before her due date and Sophie herself came close to death during the emergency caesarean after she lost nine pints of blood through internal bleeding.

Duchess Sophie's life-threatening birth with Lady Louise

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise arrived into the world by emergency caesarean section at 11.32pm on Saturday 8th November, weighing 4lbs 9oz.

The official announcement read: "Her Royal Highness and her daughter are both stable. As a purely precautionary measure, the baby was taken to the regional neonatal unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting."

© Getty Edward and Sophie with newborn daughter Lady Louise Windsor

Louise’s premature birth came as a shock to Sophie, who later reflected on the experience during a 2019 reception in India while discussing a film about efforts to combat blindness in premature babies.

She said: "This is the third time I have seen this film A Life with Sight and each time I see it, it makes me cry. My daughter, Louise, was born prematurely and so every time I see anything to do with premature babies, it takes me back to those early days, the shock of her early arrival, and then the realisation that she had a sight issue, which we would have to manage."