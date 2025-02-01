Princess Beatrice's baby girl Athena's vibrant red hair is just like her elder sister Sienna's

Princess Beatrice became a mum for the second time on 22 January when she welcomed her daughter, Athena, prematurely at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi confirmed the news of their new arrival by sharing the sweetest picture of their baby girl on their social media pages. The photo showed the newborn wearing a white long-sleeved garment and wrapped in a pink blanket, with her face hidden by her arm. However, one of Athena's most striking features was her auburn hair, much like her mother's.

It is not just Beatrice that the young girl resembles, but her hair was also incredibly similar to her older sister Sienna's when she was pictured for the first time.

Sienna's first picture showed her visiting London Zoo alongside her cousin, August Brooksbank, and at the time, her fiery-red hair was on full display as she gazed at the penguins. She wore a cream borg coat, pale chinos, and black trainers.

© Instagram Baby Athena was born on Wednesday 22nd January

Although Sienna had her mum's hair at the time, the youngster has since started sporting bright blonde locks. These were on full display in a photo shared by doting mum Beatrice last year when Sienna took on flower girl duties at a friend's wedding.

The three-year-old wore a cute white dress with a green satin sash leading to an oversized bow. Her platinum blonde hair had been left loose, falling in a straight style with flicked ends visible with her back to the camera.

© Instagram Sienna's auburn hair was similar to her younger sister's

Although we can't wait to see whether Athena will keep her auburn hair as she grows up, the family is fairly private when it comes to sharing photos of their young brood.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sienna is now very blonde

The couple very rarely share photos of Sienna, and in the few snaps that have been posted, the youngster's face is always obscured.

Athena's birth

A statement confirming Athena's birth read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

The royals were delighted with the new arrival

Beatrice was due to give birth in early spring, and in December, she received medical advice and was told not to travel long distances.

Edoardo also shared a sweet message following the birth, writing: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their second daughter prematurely

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

