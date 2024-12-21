Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie enjoys sun-soaked pre-Christmas celebrations

The royal family is preparing for a cosy Christmas, but in the lead-up to the big day, Princess Beatrice's stepson enjoyed a sun-soaked trip with his mother.

The Princess' eight-year-old stepson, Wolfie, featured in a carousel of photos with his American architect mother Dara Huang as the mother-son pair jetted off to her native Florida for a few festive days away.

© Instagram Dara and Wolfie jetted off to Florida

"What a beautiful week! A lot of trips to @target and being with my favourite people, spending all my time with my colleagues, friends and family- so grateful for every second," the founder of Design Haus Liberty penned on Friday.

"My favourite Wolfie quote of the week to his friend Lucian: 'What do you mean you got £15,000 pounds from the Tooth Fairy!?! If you tell your parents they would freak out!!!'."

© Instagram Wolfie and his mother lapped up the Florida sun

Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher Woolf, was seen at the airport in a sweet embrace with his mother alongside a suitcase that was nearly as big as him.

Dara also took her son to a trampoline park and he enjoyed a pool day in true Floridian holiday season style. In a rare photo, Wolfie also shared a sweet hug with a woman who appears to be his grandmother.

© Instagram Wolfie was treated to a day at a trampoline park

Prior to the trip, Wolfie was seen getting in the Christmas spirit as he decorated the tree at his mother's impressive London townhouse.

Wolfie's festive outing

Beatrice was seen with her husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi and stepson at the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas' carol service earlier this month.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York was joined at the service by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Wolfie

Wolfie looked so smart as he matched his father in navy trousers as they arrived at Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson's oldest daughter, who is expecting her second child, wore a burgundy ensemble complete with killer heels.

© WPA Pool Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were also present

The youngster wasn't the only child to attend as Prince William and Kate's brood Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, were also in attendance.

Beatrice's bond with Wolfie

Dara has previously spoken about the "good team", Wolfie has to raise him, including Princess Beatrice.

© Getty Wolfie has had a busy week

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the interior design expert said: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier'.

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn't have to be so easy."