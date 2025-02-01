Princess Beatrice's stepson, 8, sells handmade creation for mind-blowing price

Princess Beatrice's stepson is just eight years old but it seems he is already taking after his artistic parents as his mother revealed in a new interview that she sold his handmade creation for a mind-blowing price.

Christopher Woolf (or Woolfie as he is affectionately known), is the son of the royal's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his ex-partner Dara Huang.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Beatrice's stepson is quite the artist

Woolfie's mother, who is an American architect and interior designer, revealed to Tatler that she recently sold one of his paintings for a staggering £40,000.

© Instagram Dara and Wolfie live in London

"I'm not sure I even told my client that it was done by a child’, she jokingly told the publication.

Wolfie's artistic side

It isn't the first time that Wolfie has shown his artistic side. In a photo shared with her 75,000 Instagram followers, Dara showed her son getting stuck into her home renovation efforts as he stood on a ladder to reach the top of an easel.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson, 8, shows off artistic skills

© Instagram Wolfie has a Minecraft-themed bedroom

The youngster also had a hand in designing his bedroom as the space was a den covered in Minecraft wallpaper and accessories in stark contrast to Dara's neutral aesthetic through the rest of her Kensington townhouse.

© Instagram Wolfie has inherited artistic genes

Meanwhile, in March 2024, Dara shared a carousel of photos where Wolfie was seen turning his hand to a spot of painting to create wall murals for their West London pad.

© Instagram Wolfie loves to draw

"Some of my favourite moments with my little artist. I love, rediscovering the world every year through your eyes. Happy bday Wolfie," she wrote.

Like (step)mother like son

Wolfie's royal stepmother also has a creative side and often shows her appreciation for art by attending exhibitions.

© Getty Princess Beatrice at the unveiling of a street artist's work

Last July, Beatrice was a vision in florals as she attended the presentation of Mr. Brainwash by Clarendon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley at Jack Barclay Bentley in London while in 2019 she joined her sister Princess Eugenie at the Animal Ball Art Show private viewing.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the Animal Ball Art Show

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice's stepson, 8, to undergo cosmetic dental 'transformation' – details

The princess has also been known to attend arty events with her husband. In 2022, the couple headed to The Alchemist's Feast, the inaugural summer party and fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign, NG200.

LISTEN: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't publicly reacted to negative VF article