Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's double celebrations on stepsister Athena's birthday

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have expanded their family, adding baby daughter Athena to their existing brood of two.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter and the Banda Property founder likely celebrated privately with their three-year-old daughter Sienna, whom they welcomed in September 2021, and Edoardo's son with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

© AFP via Getty Images Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares son Wolfie with his ex

While becoming a stepbrother for the second time would have been a huge milestone in Wolfie's life, it was not the only reason he was celebrating on 22 January. The eight-year-old has been marking Chinese New Year with his mother, who previously showed off the gaming party she threw for Wolfie and his friends in their London home.

© Instagram Dara Huang and Wolfie decorated their home for Chinese New Year

"Wolfie's Chinese New Year’s party with the legendary @dumplingslegend with a big thanks to our favourite uncle @lucaslyonleong. POV when you have to start turning your New Year’s party into a gaming party. As long as everybody is dressed in Asian clothes and eating cultural food, I’m happy," the architect and interior designer joked on Instagram as she showed off the red decorations in her stunning neutral home.

© Instagram Wolfie enjoyed a gaming party with his friends ahead of 29 January

The official start of the Chinese Lunar New Year is on 29 January – the day that Beatrice and Edoardo announced the birth of their daughter – but celebrations traditionally start one week earlier on 22 January, Athena's official birthday.

Beatrice's second daughter

Baby Athena was born on Wednesday 22nd January

Beatrice's royal baby girl was prematurely born on 22 January at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. Despite arriving several weeks early, with doting father Edoardo describing his daughter as "tiny", the palace confirmed that mother and baby are doing well.

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

© PA The couple announced their baby was due in spring 2025

Property developer Edoardo also shared a personal message alongside the photo on Instagram. He wrote: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

The first photo of baby Athena, taken by Edoardo, showed the newborn's mop of dark hair peeking out above a pink blanket with her face hidden by her arm.

Athena's name is of Greek origin which may have been a sweet nod to Beatrice's late grandfather Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark's heritage.

According to Ancestry, it "continues to evoke a sense of wisdom, strength, and courage. It is often chosen by parents as a symbol of aspiration for their children, embodying qualities they desire them to possess."

