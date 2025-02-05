Sarah Ferguson's fears over future with five grandchildren

Sarah Ferguson, 65, made a rare comment about her family as she opened up about "finding strength" following her cancer diagnoses.

The doting grandmother to Princess Beatrice's daughters Sienna and Athena and stepson Wolfie, and Princess Eugenie's sons August and Ernest revealed she had fears over her future watching them grow up. To mark World Cancer Day, Prince Andrew's ex-wife promoted Zoul app's guided meditation for "stress relief, rejuvenation, and self-care" which she described as a "balm to your mind."

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer and then I was diagnosed with malignant melanoma. I was trying to get my head around exactly whether I was going to see my grandchildren whether I was going to see my children and this is why I am so delighted to have found Zoul," said Sarah, who looked elegant in a black top and a pink jacket.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Sarah Ferguson is a grandmother to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's five kids

"My father died of melanoma and my best friend died of melanoma and I had to use all my strength, mental awareness and I really had to go within to find the strength," she added.

Fans flocked to the comments section to thank Sarah for her candid video, writing: "You're so brave. Thank you for sharing this with us," and: "We love you Sarah. Please don’t ever stop being an inspiration."

Sarah's grandkids

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January

The clip comes shortly after Sarah welcomed her most recent grandchild, baby Athena, on 22 January 2025 when Beatrice gave birth several weeks early. Beatrice's mother gushed about her granddaughter in a sweet Instagram tribute on 29 January. "Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world. She is already so adored, and I'm incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again," she shared. "So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little five-a-side team!"

© Instagram Sarah shares a close bond with her grandchildren

Beatrice gave birth at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, but she has likely returned to her £3 million Cotswolds bolthole with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The ultra-private residence features six bedrooms, a large swimming pool and a separate guesthouse where Sarah can stay. Sarah, who is affectionately named 'Gi Gi' by her grandchildren, will no doubt be excited to visit and help out with newborn duties.

Royal cancer diagnosis

© Getty The royal was diagnosed with breast cancer and malignant melanoma within six months

In 2023, the royal was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram and underwent a single mastectomy. Six months later, she was found to have malignant melanoma. In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, she said she is feeling "better than ever" as she praised her family's support.

"I have the most exceptional family and I have an extraordinarily great team and I have an enormous ability to turn to joy," she told HELLO!.

"I have always brought up my girls to be so honest and frank that they know I’m going to tell it to them straight, however difficult it is. So when they said: 'Mummy, tell us the absolute truth – have they got all the cancer out?' and the answer was yes, they knew they were safe."

