Royal princess shares heartwrenching story as she welcomes new family member

Royal families often share exciting baby announcements – including Princess Beatrice, who was the latest to welcome baby daughter Athena to her expanding family – but the adoption stories of their furry companions are lesser known.

Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana has left fans emotional after explaining she is welcoming another special family member to Chiang Mai, where she lives in Sukhothai Palace.

Her official Facebook page Siribha Fund, which is dedicated to rescuing animals, explained (in translation): "Her Royal Highness Princess has graciously accepted a dog named 'Moo Daeng' under her patronage, which is considered an immeasurable act of kindness.

"This morning, an official from the Department of Livestock Development has already taken him in. He will take him to Pak Chong for initial health care. After that, she will take him to Chiang Mai to raise him herself."

Moo Daeng, which means "red pig", was found in front of the 7-Eleven at Ya Mo Market in Korat, where he used to regularly visit with his former owner.

In November 2024, his owner died but Moo Daeng showed his unwavering loyalty by continuing to wait outside the shop. 7-Eleven staff took care of Moo Daeng until late January when the Princess announced her plans to adopt him.

According to The Independent, Thai news outlet Khaosod English shared an update on Moo Daeng's health.

"All my dogs have experienced trauma, whether through abuse, abandonment or injury. But in Moo Daeng’s case, it’s severe depression," said Princess Sirivannavari.

"I want to make everyone realize that this mental health condition, if not understood, can cause irreparable damage to Moo Daeng, both mentally and physically. While humans are able to hide their pain and appear normal on the outside, dogs are pure. They show exactly how they feel," she added.

Royals with adopted pets

© Getty Camilla adopted Beth and Bluebell

Princess Sirivannavari is not the only royal to adopt pets and give them a loving new home. She joins the likes of Queen Camilla, who adopted two Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, from Battersea Dogs' and Cats' Home, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have black Lab, Pula, Beagle Mamma Mia, and their late Beagle Guy who passed away in January 2025.

"I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children," Harry said during video calls with winners of the WellChild Awards in 2022.

Meghan's pet dog Guy recently passed away

"I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia. And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional, emotional support dogs 100% when they're behaving."

