Most popular royal baby names - Princess Kate and Countess Sophie will be happy! The Princess of Wales and Countess of Wessex chose popular names for their children

Here at HELLO! we love finding out the names royals choose for their newborns, and it seems the public adores them too, with many parents naming their babies after royals, be it Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall or James Viscount Severn.

Oline gaming review expert LuckyCreek revealed the 10 most popular royal baby names for boys and girls, analysing data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) and baby name website, Nameberry.

Most popular royal girls' name

The top spot for the most popular girls' name goes to Isla, after the late Queen's great-grandchild and daughter of Peter Phillips. In the UK, Isla ranks as the third most popular name.

Coming in second is Charlotte, after the Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, followed by Mia, Sienna and Beatrice. According to ONS data, since Charlotte's birth in 2015, the ranking of her name in worldwide baby names has risen from 25 to 12.

Autumn Phillips with her daughter Isla

Most popular royal boys' name

When it comes to the most popular royal boys' name, James is top. James is the second child of Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex.

The second most popular boys' name related to the royal family is Lucas, just like Zara Tindall's third child. In third place for royal baby boy names is Jack, like Jack Brooksbank, husband to Princess Eugenie and father to their son, August.

The Wessex family

Prince William and Princess Kate's son Prince Louis sees his name bag fourth spot, followed by the moniker of his big brother Prince George.

Interestingly, William ranks higher as a baby name worldwide than Harry, but Prince Harry's son Archie grabs the sixth spot with his name.

A spokesperson for LuckyCreek said: "The interest in the royal family is not just a phenomenon for the UK, but worldwide. It is amazing to see the influence the members of this famous family have on the public and the spike in baby names."

Top 10 royal family girls' names worldwide:

1. Isla

2. Charlotte

3. Mia

4. Sienna

5. Beatrice

6. Zara

7. Elizabeth

8. Autumn

9. Lena

10. Savannah

Top 10 royal family boys' names worldwide:

1. James

2. Lucas

3. Jack

4. Louis

5. George

6. Archie

7. William

8. Harry

9. Peter

10. Edward