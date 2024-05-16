Royal kids in adorable matching outfits: Mia and Lena Tindall, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and more

There's nothing cuter than an outing featuring the royals with their children. Whether it is a low-key daytime engagement for Mia and Lena Tindall or a formal royal wedding for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the royals always dress to impress and their children are always turned out neatly.

Unsurprisingly, there are a host of expectations around how royal children should dress, including that young boys should wear shorts. But a dress code point that many royal parents, including Princess Kate and Sarah Ferguson, have stuck by, despite it not being protocol per se, is dressing their children in matching outfits.

Throughout the years, royal children have coordinated with their siblings in the sweetest looks for public outings from matching summer dresses to in-keeping tartan. Take a look at the full array of royal siblings in coordinated outfits, from a young King Charles to the modern-day heirs.

1/ 14 © Getty Mia and Lena Tindall Zara Tindall's daughters Mia, now 10, and Lena, now five, were seen at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk in 2022 rocking the cutest matching mid-wash jeans and trainers ensembles.



2/ 14 © Getty Savannah and Isla Phillips Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla Phillips, 12, accompanied their father to the memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in 2022 looking pristine in coordinating navy coats with statement buttons and ruched headbands.



3/ 14 © Getty Prince George and Princess Charlotte There's no matchy-matchy moment quite like the first day of school. Princess Charlotte, nine, enrolled in St Thomas' Battersea in 2019, following in the footsteps of her brother Prince George, 10, before their move to Lambrook School in 2022.



4/ 14 © Getty The Wales children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were joined by their younger brother Prince Louis, six, in 2022 for the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee wearing the most adorable coordinating pale blue outfits. Prince George looked the spitting image of his father in a smart suit.



5/ 14 © Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Sarah Ferguson dressed her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the cutest matching pink dresses with puffed sleeves and little dolly shoes at The Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1992.



6/ 14 © Getty Prince Harry and Prince William Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at Aberdeen Airport for the start of their holidays in Scotland in 1986 making the young royals four and two years old respectively. The boys matched in sporty white sweatshirts and lemon yellow shorts with identical black patent shoes.



7/ 14 © Getty Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips Zara and Peter Phillips twinned in tartan in 1985 when they headed off to Scrabster in Scotland with their mother Princess Anne.



8/ 14 © Getty Princess Diana and Charles Spencer The late Princess Diana was seen in the most heartwarming throwback photo with her younger brother Earl Spencer in 1968 where they coordinated in blue outfits with near-identical sandy-hued hair.



9/ 14 © Getty King Charles and Princess Anne Princess Anne looked uncannily like a young Zara Tindall in this photo aged four on a childhood holiday in 1954 to Malta where she was one half of a double act with her big brother King Charles, then six, in a coordinating peach coat and white shoes.



10/ 14 © Getty Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex Flash forward to 2015 and you have Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex at the Royal Windsor Horse Show giving serious doppelganger energy in tweed jackets and brown leather footwear.



11/ 14 © Getty Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain left Palma de Mallorca Cathedral after Easter Sunday Mass in 2009 looking picture-perfect in matching floral dresses and the cutest cornflower blue cardigans.



12/ 14 © Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were the cutest tiny twins in coordinating white jeans, red T-shirts, and sporty trainers as they took part in the traditional Monogasque picnic in 2017.



13/ 14 © Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands In 2006, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia jetted off to Tavarnelle, Italy with their parents where they posed for a sweet snap in yellow gingham summer dresses.



14/ 14 © Getty Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella of Denmark Queen Mary of Denmark dressed her children Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella in matching navy dresses with pearls around the neck when the family of six appeared on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace to mark the 75th birthday of Queen Margrethe in 2015.

