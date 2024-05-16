Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal kids in adorable matching outfits: Mia and Lena Tindall, Prince George and Princess Charlotte & more
Royal kids in adorable matching outfits: Mia and Lena Tindall, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and more

Princess Kate's children aren't the only royal siblings to twin in matching clothes

2 minutes ago
There's nothing cuter than an outing featuring the royals with their children. Whether it is a low-key daytime engagement for Mia and Lena Tindall or a formal royal wedding for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the royals always dress to impress and their children are always turned out neatly. 

Unsurprisingly, there are a host of expectations around how royal children should dress, including that young boys should wear shorts. But a dress code point that many royal parents, including Princess Kate and Sarah Ferguson, have stuck by, despite it not being protocol per se, is dressing their children in matching outfits. 

Throughout the years, royal children have coordinated with their siblings in the sweetest looks for public outings from matching summer dresses to in-keeping tartan. Take a look at the full array of royal siblings in coordinated outfits, from a young King Charles to the modern-day heirs.

1/14

Mike Tindall on grass with his children Mia (left), Lena Elizabeth (right) and Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials© Getty

Mia and Lena Tindall

Zara Tindall's daughters Mia, now 10, and Lena, now five, were seen at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk in 2022 rocking the cutest matching mid-wash jeans and trainers ensembles.

2/14

Savannah Philips and Isla Phillips at the Memorial service for The Duke Of Edinburgh© Getty

Savannah and Isla Phillips

Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla Phillips, 12, accompanied their father to the memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in 2022 looking pristine in coordinating navy coats with statement buttons and ruched headbands.

3/14

Princess Charlotte twisting her ponytail © Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

There's no matchy-matchy moment quite like the first day of school. Princess Charlotte, nine, enrolled in St Thomas' Battersea in 2019, following in the footsteps of her brother Prince George, 10, before their move to Lambrook School in 2022.

4/14

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour© Getty

The Wales children

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were joined by their younger brother Prince Louis, six, in 2022 for the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee wearing the most adorable coordinating pale blue outfits. Prince George looked the spitting image of his father in a smart suit.

5/14

Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 1992 © Getty

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson dressed her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the cutest matching pink dresses with puffed sleeves and little dolly shoes at The Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1992.

6/14

Diana, Princess of Wales, with her young sons Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at Aberdeen Airport© Getty

Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at Aberdeen Airport for the start of their holidays in Scotland in 1986 making the young royals four and two years old respectively. The boys matched in sporty white sweatshirts and lemon yellow shorts with identical black patent shoes.

7/14

Zara And Peter Phillips With Their Mother, Princess Anne, Arriving In Scrabster, Scotland© Getty

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips

Zara and Peter Phillips twinned in tartan in 1985 when they headed off to Scrabster in Scotland with their mother Princess Anne.

8/14

Diana Princess of Wales with her Brother Charles, Lord Alhorp (Earl Spencer) in 1968© Getty

Princess Diana and Charles Spencer

The late Princess Diana was seen in the most heartwarming throwback photo with her younger brother Earl Spencer in 1968 where they coordinated in blue outfits with near-identical sandy-hued hair.

9/14

Princess Anne And Prince Charles On Holiday In 1954© Getty

King Charles and Princess Anne

Princess Anne looked uncannily like a young Zara Tindall in this photo aged four on a childhood holiday in 1954 to Malta where she was one half of a double act with her big brother King Charles, then six, in a coordinating peach coat and white shoes.

10/14

Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn attend the Royal Windsor Horse show in 2015© Getty

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex

Flash forward to 2015 and you have Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex at the Royal Windsor Horse Show giving serious doppelganger energy in tweed jackets and brown leather footwear.

11/14

Prince Felipe, Princess Letizia and daughters Princess Leonor (C) and Princess Sofia of Spain (R) leave Palma de Mallorca Cathedral in 2009© Getty

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain left Palma de Mallorca Cathedral after Easter Sunday Mass in 2009 looking picture-perfect in matching floral dresses and the cutest cornflower blue cardigans.

12/14

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene arrive with their twins Prince Jacques (C-R), Princess Gabriella (C-L) to take part in the traditional Monaco's picnic© Getty

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were the cutest tiny twins in coordinating white jeans, red T-shirts, and sporty trainers as they took part in the traditional Monogasque picnic in 2017.

13/14

Crown Princess Maxima of the Netherlands, Princess Amalia, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Crown Prince Willem Alexander of the Netherland and Princess Alexia pose during a photo call in their Italian summer residence© Getty

Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands

In 2006, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia jetted off to Tavarnelle, Italy with their parents where they posed for a sweet snap in yellow gingham summer dresses.

14/14

Crown Prince Frederik, and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, with their children, Princess Josephine, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Prince Christian appear on the Balcony of Amalienborg Palace © Getty

Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella of Denmark

Queen Mary of Denmark dressed her children Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella in matching navy dresses with pearls around the neck when the family of six appeared on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace to mark the 75th birthday of Queen Margrethe in 2015.

