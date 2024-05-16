Royal kids in adorable matching outfits: Mia and Lena Tindall, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and more

There's nothing cuter than an outing featuring the royals with their children. Whether it is a low-key daytime engagement for Mia and Lena Tindall or a formal royal wedding for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the royals always dress to impress and their children are always turned out neatly.
Unsurprisingly, there are a host of expectations around how royal children should dress, including that young boys should wear shorts. But a dress code point that many royal parents, including Princess Kate and Sarah Ferguson, have stuck by, despite it not being protocol per se, is dressing their children in matching outfits.
Throughout the years, royal children have coordinated with their siblings in the sweetest looks for public outings from matching summer dresses to in-keeping tartan. Take a look at the full array of royal siblings in coordinated outfits, from a young King Charles to the modern-day heirs.
You may also like
1/14
Mia and Lena Tindall
Zara Tindall's daughters Mia, now 10, and Lena, now five, were seen at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk in 2022 rocking the cutest matching mid-wash jeans and trainers ensembles.
2/14
Savannah and Isla Phillips
Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla Phillips, 12, accompanied their father to the memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in 2022 looking pristine in coordinating navy coats with statement buttons and ruched headbands.
3/14
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
There's no matchy-matchy moment quite like the first day of school. Princess Charlotte, nine, enrolled in St Thomas' Battersea in 2019, following in the footsteps of her brother Prince George, 10, before their move to Lambrook School in 2022.
4/14
The Wales children
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were joined by their younger brother Prince Louis, six, in 2022 for the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee wearing the most adorable coordinating pale blue outfits. Prince George looked the spitting image of his father in a smart suit.
Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at Aberdeen Airport for the start of their holidays in Scotland in 1986 making the young royals four and two years old respectively. The boys matched in sporty white sweatshirts and lemon yellow shorts with identical black patent shoes.
7/14
Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips
Zara and Peter Phillips twinned in tartan in 1985 when they headed off to Scrabster in Scotland with their mother Princess Anne.
8/14
Princess Diana and Charles Spencer
The late Princess Diana was seen in the most heartwarming throwback photo with her younger brother Earl Spencer in 1968 where they coordinated in blue outfits with near-identical sandy-hued hair.
9/14
King Charles and Princess Anne
Princess Anne looked uncannily like a young Zara Tindall in this photo aged four on a childhood holiday in 1954 to Malta where she was one half of a double act with her big brother King Charles, then six, in a coordinating peach coat and white shoes.
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain left Palma de Mallorca Cathedral after Easter Sunday Mass in 2009 looking picture-perfect in matching floral dresses and the cutest cornflower blue cardigans.
12/14
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were the cutest tiny twins in coordinating white jeans, red T-shirts, and sporty trainers as they took part in the traditional Monogasque picnic in 2017.
13/14
Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands
Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella of Denmark
Queen Mary of Denmark dressed her children Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella in matching navy dresses with pearls around the neck when the family of six appeared on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace to mark the 75th birthday of Queen Margrethe in 2015.
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.