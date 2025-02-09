Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi steal the show with matching Super Bowl styles

Fresh off their very triumphant Grammy Awards outing, Beyoncé's family is once again hitting up the Super Bowl, with Jay-Z playing girl dad.

The rapper, 55, hit up Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with the oldest of his three children, 13-year-old Blue Ivy, and his younger daughter, seven-year-old Rumi.

Their son Sir, seven, was absent from photos, preferring to lead his life out of the spotlight. Beyoncé, 43, and Jay-Z rarely ever share pictures of their son on social media or bring him up.

Dad and daughters were the perfect game day trio in their sporty-chic ensembles, with Jay-Z opting for a full black outfit, consisting of a solid tee, sweatpants and a beanie to match, plus white sneakers.

Blue went for an oversized Balenciaga leather jacket with wide-legged baggy pants with frayed detailing, white sneakers, a pair of gold chains, sunglasses and some glam.

Rumi, her mother's lookalike, sported a cheeky grin as she posed for a snap with her older sister and dad, wearing a black jacket as well with a white shirt, baggy jeans and white sneakers, plus a white sling bag.

© NFL Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter at Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

This is the second year in a row the trio are attending the Super Bowl together, with Jay-Z, Blue and Rumi on hand last year as well, when Blue even recreated her iconic jumping shot from her previous attendance at the game.

It was during one of the commercials from last year's game that Beyoncé announced the second in her current album eras, Cowboy Carter. Right after her Verizon commercial with Tony Hale, she dropped the first two singles from the record, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

© Getty Images Blue Ivy and Rumi went with Jay-Z to Super Bowl LVIII as well

Soon after the announcement aired, the singer then joined her husband and daughters in the bleachers at the game, wearing a black caped mini dress with a matching cowboy hat, perfect to usher in the new era.

Just one week prior, on February 2, Cowboy Carter became the singer's fifth album to be nominated for the coveted Album of the Year prize at the Grammys. However, it went on to become her first to actually win the prize, also taking home Best Country Album.

© Getty Images Blue was captured recreating her viral pose from her previous Super Bowl appearance

Blue and Jay-Z joined Beyoncé at the ceremony, and she brought her oldest on stage to accept the prize with her. And Rumi, in fact, was a featured artist on the record, lending her vocals to the song "Protector."

Beyoncé spoke with Entertainment Tonight after receiving the prize and got to gush over having her daughter by her side for her big moment. Blue was also a dancer on the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, and could possibly join her mom again on the Cowboy Carter Tour later this year.

© Getty Images "She's taller than me I don't like it at all."

"She's taller than me I don't like it at all," Beyoncé joked about Blue, before adding: "I'm so happy she was here and Rumi, who's on the album, our youngest daughter, she's at home watching and I forgot to thank her so I get to thank her now, thank you Rumi."