Bradley Cooper's bond with rarely-seen young daughter Lea de Seine

He's one of Hollywood's biggest names and has bagged another Academy Award nomination for his role as Leonard Bernstein in his self-directed biopic, Maestro. But when it comes to his family, Bradley Cooper likes to keep things low-key.

The star and his ex-partner, supermodel Irina Shayk, welcomed their daughter, Lea de Seine, back in 2017 but called time on their relationship two years later. However, the former couple have been spotted putting their differences aside and showing how to co-parent like professionals for the sake of their six-year-old.

And although Bradley might have a new woman in his life (Gigi Hadid, in case you missed it), it's clear the actor puts his daughter first. Here's more about their adorable father-daughter closeness…

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper attend Netflix's "Maestro" Los Angeles Photo Call at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Bradley Cooper and Lea's father-daughter bond

In the years that Bradley has been a dad, he has been spotted out with Lea a handful of times taking her to school, to Halloween parties or simply out and about running everyday errands.

Perhaps the most notable joint appearance came recently while Bradley was embarking on a press tour for his much-discussed biopic.

While attending the glitzy Los Angeles premiere for Maestro, the doting dad-of-one brought along Lea to make her first official red carpet appearance.

The pair looked super cute as they walked the carpet hand in hand, and we love the photo of little Lea high-fiving her famous dad.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper attend Netflix's "Maestro" Los Angeles Photo Call

Bradley looked proud as ever as he and his daughter smiled for the cameras. The actor was dressed impeccably as ever in a tailored navy three-piece suit, while the six-year-old looked adorable in a leopard print dress with a cute cross-body bag.

© Charley Gallay Bradley Cooper looked super proud as Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper spoke to Lady Gaga at Netflix's Maestro LA special screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Bradley Cooper's sweet comments on fatherhood

Bradley and Irina have both opened up about how they find life as parents. The Oscar-nominee told NPR back in 2018: "Having a child and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more to the day, and to be present. I just always want [Lea] to feel loved."

The year after, he told Oprah Winfrey that his daughter often reminds him of his late father, Charles. "Our daughter, she's incredible.

© Kristy Sparow Bradley Cooper has opened up about being a father in previous interviews

"And I see my father in her quite often. I can't believe I'm going to admit this, but I had moments when I was in the room with her, I would say, 'Dad?' There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies."

In an interview with ELLE just last November, Irina opened up a little about their co-parenting dynamic. "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."