Inside Kendrick Lamar's incredibly private family life with fiancée and 2 children Uzi and Enoch
Kendrick Lamar - Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song of the Year© David Fisher/Shutterstock

 Kendrick, 37, has kept his children out of the spotlight

Ahad Sanwari
Senior WriterNew York
Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Grammy award winner Kendrick Lamar may be happy to air his grievances with Drake in public, but when it comes to his family, Kendrick keeps it on the down low.

The rapper will perform the 2025 Super Bowl Half Time Show on February 9, 2025, and will be cheered on by his high school sweetheart and fiancée Whitney Alford, and their two children,  daughter Uzi and son Enoch.

Kendrick, 37, and Whitney graduated in 2005 and in 2009 Kendrick made one of his first musical references to Whitney in the "She Needs Me," a song about a perfect woman whom he insists needs him to live; by the end of the track, Kendrick realizes it is him who needs her.

Whitney Alford and recording artist Kendrick Lamar during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.© Getty Images

"Five years later, an accounting major, work at a firm/Abundance of paper, she got a career," he raps.Whitney attended California State University, Long Beach, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. 

Album cover for Mr Morales and the Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, Kendrick holds his daughter and fiance Whitney sits on a bed behind him holding their son

In 2019 and 2022 the two welcomed their children, although they never made any official announcements, with Kendrick only revealing their births and their names through album covers and lyrics. 

They also both appeared in the music video for the song "Not Like Us," which won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year at the 2025 Grammys.

Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for Not Like Us', poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

"My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego," Kendrick told W Magazine in 2022 of their impact on his life.

"Will I allow them to be themselves? Will I allow them to journey off in the world and experience life for what they know of? That's love, to me," he continued. 

"And when I look at that, I try to apply it with how I express myself, how I look at my career, and how I meet other individuals

Kendrick Lamar's fiancée Whitney Alford with their two children Uzi and Enoch, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Uzi, five

Kendrick and Whitney welcomed their daughter Uzi, in July 2019 but the couple didn't reveal her name until 2022 in Kendrick's song "Mr. Morale".

"Uzi, your father's in deep meditation," he rapped, making her name public knowledge for the first time.

Kendrick Lamar's two children Uzi and Enoch in the middle of play, shared on Instagram© Instagram

In 2023, when the album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards, he thanked his family in his speech, saying: "First and foremost, I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and the vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album."

A video of his daughter and then baby son reacting to the video went viral, in which she sweetly tells her mom that he's "talking about us, he's talking about his family".

Kendrick Lamar and fiance Whitney dance around living room as their kids run past

In the video for "Not Like Us," Uzi was seen wearing a ballet leotard and skirt as she bounced a basketball around their living room and danced with her parents.

Kendrick Lamar stands alongside fiance Whitney, son Enoch and daughter Uzi in music video for "Not Like Us"

Enoch

It is unclear when Enoch exactly was born, as Kendrick and Whitney kept the pregnancy hidden, until the 2022 release of Mr. Morale.

Enoch features on the album cover with the rest of his family, and his name was revealed in one of the album's lyrics as well.

Kendrick Lamar's fiancée Whitney Alford and their two children Uzi and Enoch in the middle of play, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Whitney has occasionally shared photographs of the kids on her social media, and she penned a tribute in 2022 to Kendrick on Father's Day with a portrait of the family-of-four.

While acknowledging that she has found Father's Day to be "the hardest" to celebrate in the past, she discusses how her perspective shifted after seeing her fiancé become a dad.

"Men it's not as important for us to celebrate you, as it is for You to celebrate You," she wrote.

"Celebrate your contribution to the next generation. I am grateful for the men that are showing me a different picture, my lens was very narrow before but not anymore. Love you guys, keep showing up."

Whitney Alford dances in music video for "Not Like Us"

In the video for "Not Like Us," Enoch rocked a track suit and was seen running around after his sister and bouncing a basketball.

