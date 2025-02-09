Grammy award winner Kendrick Lamar may be happy to air his grievances with Drake in public, but when it comes to his family, Kendrick keeps it on the down low.

The rapper will perform the 2025 Super Bowl Half Time Show on February 9, 2025, and will be cheered on by his high school sweetheart and fiancée Whitney Alford, and their two children, daughter Uzi and son Enoch.

Kendrick, 37, and Whitney graduated in 2005 and in 2009 Kendrick made one of his first musical references to Whitney in the "She Needs Me," a song about a perfect woman whom he insists needs him to live; by the end of the track, Kendrick realizes it is him who needs her.

© Getty Images "Five years later, an accounting major, work at a firm/Abundance of paper, she got a career," he raps.Whitney attended California State University, Long Beach, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

In 2019 and 2022 the two welcomed their children, although they never made any official announcements, with Kendrick only revealing their births and their names through album covers and lyrics. They also both appeared in the music video for the song "Not Like Us," which won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year at the 2025 Grammys.

© FilmMagic "My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego," Kendrick told W Magazine in 2022 of their impact on his life. "Will I allow them to be themselves? Will I allow them to journey off in the world and experience life for what they know of? That's love, to me," he continued. "And when I look at that, I try to apply it with how I express myself, how I look at my career, and how I meet other individuals

Celebrity dads get their due on Father's Day

© Instagram Uzi, five Kendrick and Whitney welcomed their daughter Uzi, in July 2019 but the couple didn't reveal her name until 2022 in Kendrick's song "Mr. Morale". "Uzi, your father's in deep meditation," he rapped, making her name public knowledge for the first time.

© Instagram In 2023, when the album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards, he thanked his family in his speech, saying: "First and foremost, I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and the vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album." A video of his daughter and then baby son reacting to the video went viral, in which she sweetly tells her mom that he's "talking about us, he's talking about his family".

In the video for "Not Like Us," Uzi was seen wearing a ballet leotard and skirt as she bounced a basketball around their living room and danced with her parents.

Enoch It is unclear when Enoch exactly was born, as Kendrick and Whitney kept the pregnancy hidden, until the 2022 release of Mr. Morale. Enoch features on the album cover with the rest of his family, and his name was revealed in one of the album's lyrics as well.

© Instagram Whitney has occasionally shared photographs of the kids on her social media, and she penned a tribute in 2022 to Kendrick on Father's Day with a portrait of the family-of-four. While acknowledging that she has found Father's Day to be "the hardest" to celebrate in the past, she discusses how her perspective shifted after seeing her fiancé become a dad. "Men it's not as important for us to celebrate you, as it is for You to celebrate You," she wrote. "Celebrate your contribution to the next generation. I am grateful for the men that are showing me a different picture, my lens was very narrow before but not anymore. Love you guys, keep showing up."