Why Beyoncé's son Sir Carter isn't in the spotlight like his sisters Rumi and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé's daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy stole the show as they stepped out with their dad Jay-Z during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The siblings posed for photos on the famous pitch with their proud father, although their brother, Sir, was noticeably absent.

While Blue has been in the spotlight since she was a baby, and has made regular red carpet appearances with her mom and dad - not to mention featuring in their songs and most recently, performing with Beyoncé on stage - Rumi and Sir have been a lot more sheltered from the spotlight.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyoncé makes rare comment about her 3 children

Now that they are seven, Rumi has been seen more and more, while her brother has remained out of the public eye.

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z rarely talk about their children in order to protect their privacy, Sir's grandmother has given several insights into his personality in the past, revealing that he's very different from his sisters who enjoy the limelight, and therefore prefers to stay out of it.

© Instagram Beyoncé's son Sir was absent from the Super Bowl on Sunday

When they were just one, Tina Knowles gave an incredible insight into their characters, and it doesn't sound as if it's changed much today either! "The girl is just going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad," she said.

The doting grandmother added that Blue Ivy was the "second Queen B".

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Blue Ivy and Rumi joined their dad Jay-Z at the Super Bowl

More recently, Tina spoke about Rumi and Sir again. In 2024, she told E! News: "Sir is very quiet," noting that he gravitates more towards numbers than fashion.

"He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she explained, but quickly added that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.

© Instagram Beyoncé's son Sir is rarely pictured in public

She added of Sir's sister: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator." Reflecting on both the twins' creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?"

The businesswoman emphasized that their family life is steeped in discussions about creativity and fashion, nurturing their innate talents from a very young age.

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyonce with Sir in 2021

One thing that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are keen to ensure for all their children is a sense of normality.

Talking to GQ, Beyoncé explained: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."