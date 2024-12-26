Inside Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's Christmas in the spotlight — photos

It was not your average Christmas Day for Beyoncé and her family.

While the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer spent the day in her hometown of Houston, Texas, rather than a pajama-clad day, she spent it on stage — or on the field.

As did her daughter Blue Ivy, 12, who joined her famous mom for an epic halftime performance.

On Wednesday, during the Baltimore Ravens game against the Houston Texans, which the latter won 31-2, Netflix hosted a halftime show, performed by the one and only Beyoncé, who sang songs from her Cowboy Carter album.

After singing hits like "16 CARRIAGES" and her rendition of "Jolene," plus being joined by Shaboozey and Post Malone, Beyoncé, closing things out with a bang, sang her hit "TEXAS HOLD' EM."

And as she gathered in the center of the field with her back-up dancers, her daughter Blue Ivy, herself a talented dancer, joined her for a line dance.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy joined her mom on the field

The teen had coordinating outfits with her mom, sporting a white sequin corset with white pants and a bull shaped buckle, plus she accessorized with a red, white and blue sash and white cowboy hat.

Fans were later quick to take to social media and rave over the performance, with one writing: "Serving power, grace, and unstoppable energy," as others followed suit with: "I actually love that her daughter performed this with her," and: "She absolutely killed it! Greatest performer of all time!!" as well as: "She was phenomenal."

© Getty Images The two line danced together

Blue Ivy is certainly no stranger to the spotlight, and during her mom's Renaissance tour last year, she joined her on stage for several tour stops and showed off her impressive dance moves.

© Getty Images The singer closed out the show with a bang

She is also no stranger to the screen, and most recently, was in attendance at the premiere of Barry Jenkins' Mufasa: The Lion King, in which she voices Kiara and her mom Nala.

© FilmMagic The Carter-Knowles family

Around the time she was touring with her mom, her grandmother Tina Knowles expressed her own pride over her, as she told People: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better."

The Houston native continued: "I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard," and maintained: "So I'm the proud grandma, always."