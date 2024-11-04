Beyoncé's mom pays tribute to 'smart' grandson as she shares never-before-seen family photo

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles often shares glimpses of her family life on social media, including the occasional picture of her grandchildren.

Most recently, the businesswoman took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen picture of herself with Kelly Rowland and her son Titan, to mark his tenth birthday.

Tina considers Kelly one of her daughters, having helped raise her from childhood, and she refers to her sons, Titan and Noah, as her grandsons.

The photo featured Titan as a baby in his mom's arms, as they posed for a picture alongside Tina. She wrote alongside the image: "This photo is one of my favorites photos me and Titan. I can't believe it. It seems like yesterday that we were taking this photo! Wow you are 10 years old!

"Titan is so smart so handsome such a great basketball player and one of the sweetest hearts around. I love you. Have a happy happy birthday."

© Instagram Tina Knowles shared a sweet photo with her grandson Titan - the son of Kelly Rowland

Tina has a total of six grandchildren - her daughter Solange is mom to son Julez, 20, while daughter Beyoncé is mom to Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. Kelly, meanwhile, is mom to Titan and three-year-old son Noah.

© Getty Images Kelly moved in with Tina and Beyonce when she was 11

When the Destiny's Child star announced her second pregnancy in 2020, Tina was one of the first to congratulate her publicly, writing: "Congratulations Kelly and Tim and Titan, so happy the great news is out! It has been hard keeping the secret!!! #6 grandchild on the way!!!!! So happy for you!!! Love you."

Tina has an incredibly close bond with Kelly, who grew up with Beyoncé and Solange, living with the family from the age of 11.

© Getty Images Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland are incredibly close

In 2015, Tina penned a heartfelt letter to her three girls for Time magazine. In it, she told Kelly: "I know without a doubt that you were a gift from god. You came to live with us when you were only 11 years old. You were the sweetest, most kind person I had ever met and you still are."

More recently, Kelly was there to celebrate Tina's Glamour Women of the Year award at the end of October. Tina told the star-studded crowd just how important it was to be a mom: "I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother."

© Kevin Mazur Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé were raised as sisters

She then went on to refer to Kelly, as well as Michelle Williams, who she was also a mother figure for growing up.

"I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters... two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God."

Tina concluded: "You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up."