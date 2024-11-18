Beyoncé's alternative family Christmas plans revealed — why it may impact her 3 kids Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir

Beyoncé's Christmas Day plans have been revealed, and they are quite the splash.

While the "I'm That Girl" singer may enjoy a traditional Christmas morning opening gifts with her kids, once the afternoon rolls around, she'll be hitting the stage in her hometown of Houston, Texas, for a Christmas football performance.

Netflix announced on Monday that the record-breaking Grammy winner will be performing a halftime show during NFL Christmas Gameday, which will air live on the streaming platform that Wednesday.

Beyoncé, who was born and raised in Houston, Texas, is largely based in Los Angeles with her husband Jay-Z, who she married in 2008, and with whom she shares daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, who are seven years old.

Come Christmas Day, she will be performing songs from her epic country album, Cowboy Carter, which came out earlier this year, for the halftime show during the game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, which will take place at the Texans' home stadium, NRG Stadium.

The game kicks off at 4:30pm ET, so 3:30pm local time. Prior to that, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, at 1pm ET, live from Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania, which also airing on Netflix.

Beyoncé shared the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a promotional video that starts off with a red rose bedecked car, and she is standing on it wearing a red, white and blue cowboy themed dress, while singing "American Requiem," the opening song from Cowboy Carter.

© Getty Images Beyoncé has been leaning into a Western style since releasing her acclaimed first country album

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement, with one fan writing: "Literally all I want for Christmas this year," as others followed suit with: "Omgeeeeeee it's happening," and: "Merry Christmas for real," as well as: "So, there's a football game at the Beyonce concert?"

© CBS Photo Archive The singer with her daughter Blue at the Grammys

Other fans however did note Netflix's recent streaming troubles in airing highly-watched events, such as the recent Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight as well as a Love is Blind reunion, during which continuous glitching and buffering issues happened throughout the stream.

© Instagram Willie Nelson is one of the singers featured in Cowboy Carter

Upon sharing the news, the streaming giant said in a press release: "Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday," adding that while they are keeping details of the performance "under wraps," Beyoncé is "expected to feature some special guests" from her latest album.

© Instagram With her husband Jay-Z celebrating her birthday earlier this year

Beyoncé is of course no stranger to NFL halftime shows; she made her Super Bowl Halftime debut in 2013, headlining the famed show during Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, during which she brought out her Destiny's Child peers Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and which raked in a whopping 110.8 million people, making it the second most-watched Halftime Show in Super Bowl history at the time, second to Michael Jackson's in 1993.

She later was part of another Super Bowl Halftime Show three years later, when she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars for the 50th annual Super Bowl in 2016.