Ronan Keating's heartache on daughter Missy's special day: 'Tough not to be with you right now'

Ronan Keating was every inch a proud father as his daughter Missy turned 24 this week.

Taking to Instagram, the former Boyzone frontman delighted his 579k followers with several unseen snaps with his lookalike daughter, who is already following in her father's famous footsteps.

In 2022, Missy dazzled viewers on Dancing with the Stars, making it through to week seven of the RTÉ competition, which is dubbed Ireland's equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing, and has expressed her desire to become an actress.

© Instagram Ronan Keating wished his daughter Missy a happy birthday as she turned 24

"Oh my eldest baby girl," Ronan began in the caption. "Where have the 24 years gone? Happiest of birthdays sweetheart. Storm and I are so proud of the woman you are and all that you want to be."

Reflecting on being away from his daughter on her birthday, proud dad Ronan added: "Missing you a lot and tough to not be with you right now. But you are where you need to be doing what you were born to do. Love you always. Quiet on set."

It is believed that Missy is currently living in Australia, after spending nine months there in 2022 before travelling the world.

Giving an insight into their close relationship, Ronan's daughter responded: "Awww thank you Dad. All these pics are so special, love the throwbacks! We'll raise glass soon. Love & miss you so much."

© Instagram Ronan shares a close bond with his eldest daughter

Ronan's separation from his daughter comes at a sad time for the Keating family, after the person responsible for his brother's death walked free on 20 February.

The 'When You Say Nothing At All' hitmaker's brother, Ciaran Keating, tragically died in a car crash in July 2023 whilst he was on the way to watch his son's football match.

Following the 17-month suspended sentencing of Dean Harte, the man involved in the collision, Ronan said that it was a "devastating example of just how broken our justice system is".

Ronan Keating's blended family

© Dave Benett The singer is married to Storm Keating

The Irish singer shares two children, Cooper, six, and Coco, five, with his wife of nine years, Storm, whom he met on the set of Australia's X Factor in 2012.

Storm was a producer on the show whilst Ronan, who was dealing with the breakdown of his previous marriage, acted as a judge.

Ronan Keating is a proud father of five

Ronan also has three children with his first wife Yvonne Connolly. He and Yvonne married in April 1998, and their first child Jack, born a year later, memorably entered the Love Island villa in the summer 2022 series as a Casa Amor bombshell.

Yvonne and Ronan also share two daughters - Marie, who goes by Missy, and Ali, who was born in 2005.