Ronan Keating shares devastating update on family after loss of brother: 'We're struggling'

Ronan Keating has opened up about how his family is coping in the months after losing his brother, Ciaran, who tragically died in a car accident.

The Boyzone singer and The One Show presenter was appearing on Friday's special edition of Loose Men during which Ronan and the panel discussed men's mental health and grief.

After being asked by anchor Vernon Kay how his family were doing following Ciaran's sudden death, Ronan admitted: "We're struggling to be honest with you."

The singer continued: "It's been a tough few months dealing with it because it was so quick, so immediate, so fast, unexpected. But we're still figuring it all out but what we are doing is talking to each other and we have each other to lean on and that’s really, really important."

Ronan, who grew up the youngest of five children, went on to discuss the importance of discussing grief and being open about the waves of emotions that come with such a trauma. The father-of-three shared that he and his siblings try to keep communication open with one another for extra support.

"It's all communication. Talking about it, but having somebody that is going through something that feels the same, that they understand what I am going through is a big part of it."

He continued: "My bro might be having a tough time and he's very vocal about it, and I love that, he wouldn't have been in the past. He wouldn't have been as vocal about how he's feeling. It's been a very tough few months but having each other, having siblings has been very important."

The star, who is married to wife Storm, also told the panel and studio audience how he has been processing his grief in his own personal way. "I go to my weekly session, I go to therapy.

"What my therapist does is gives me the tools to go away and try to understand who I am and what I've been through, whether it's trauma like losing my brother or adoration and then all of a sudden that adoration has gone… all of these different things, the highs and the lows, somebody has to deal with those things."

Ronan's family were left devastated when his brother Ciaran was killed in a car accident which occurred in County Mayo in July. He was travelling alongside his wife, Ann Marie, to watch their son, Ruairí play for Cork City FC, when the crash took place.

Ann Marie was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the other car in the collision was treated for serious injuries. At Ciaran's funeral, Ronan sang a rendition of This Is Your Song – originally written for his mother, Marie, who died of cancer in 1998 – in tribute to his brother.