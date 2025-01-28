Ronan and Storm Keating's enormous pool deck rivals a luxury hotel

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm live in the most gorgeous home in Hertfordshire which they designed from the ground up, so it's not surprising they want to show it off from time to time.

While the inside of their house is an interior design dream, from what we can see of the outdoor area in pictures they've shared, it's equally impressive.

The couple, who wed in 2015, have a pool deck area in their back garden that would easily rival a luxury high-end hotel.

The kitchen overlooks the outdoor area thanks to the large windows that stretch across almost the entirety of the wall.

A large outdoor dining table is in the centre of the decking area providing the perfect place to enjoy al fresco dining.

There are plenty of chairs circled around the table to accommodate their large family.

Ronan and Storm are parents to Coco, aged four, and Cooper, aged seven. The former Boyzone singer is also a dad to Jack, 25, Missy, 23, and Ali, 19, from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

Meanwhile, behind the seating area appears to be a food preparation area including a pizza oven.

Above the terrace area is a luxury-looking sunroof which opens to allow sunlight but closes when the British weather decides to turn.

The entire exterior of the home is built in smooth stone, giving it even more of an elevated finish.

A few steps away is the full-sized swimming pool that is surrounded by chic-looking pebbles and some foliage in a stone plant bed.

Storm and Ronan's major renovation

The Keatings family home, which has its own Instagram account @thekeatingshouse, has been a labour of love for the couple who undertook a huge construction project to build their dream abode.

It took years for the home to be complete and upon them finally moving in four years ago, Ronan said on Instagram: "We did the biggest and hopefully the last house move EVER last year.

"We finally moved into our new home - a house that @stormykeating built not because she wanted to, but because she had to get her family into their home regardless of Covid, Brexit and the unfortunate people we met along the way who took advantage of our naivety and trust."

The home also boasts multiple reception rooms and bedrooms for their children, a huge kitchen which leads onto a dining room decorated with a grand piano. It also has a seriously chic lounge area styled with plenty of trendy mid-century furniture.