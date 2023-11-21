Ronan and Storm Keating's 'romantic' secret to happy marriage with five kids

Following eight years of marriage, Ronan and Storm Keating appear to be just as loved-up as ever – so what is the secret to their happy relationship?

Just like many celebrity couples, the pair are juggling their work commitments – which include Ronan's Magic Radio and The Voice Kids UK appearances – with their home life raising children Cooper, six, and Coco, three, and spending time with Ronan's older children Jack, 24, Missy, 22, and Ali, 18.

Despite their packed schedules, the Boyzone star said that they are "very romantic" and make sure their partner isn't "the last person that’s thought of."

"My wife and I are very romantic, we like to be romantic. We always try and make an effort for each other and with each other, whether it’s a birthday or Valentine’s Day, whatever it may be, just getting some time together," he said in an interview with the Standard.

© Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Ronan and Storm met on The X Factor Australia in 2012

"Sometimes in the madness of it all, we just go we need a break from it all and put the kids to bed early and just chill. Sometimes you need that, it just helps.

"We all - all of us - fill our days with so much stuff when you have children and you’re chasing your tail and you’re working, [then] getting the kids to bed and you’re making dinner or whatever, the last person that’s thought of is each other and you start thinking about that every day now and then, so it’s nice to let each other know that we exist, that we are there for each other and I think we try and do that all of the time."

© Getty Images The Boyzone singer opened up about juggling marriage, work and home life

The couple met on The X Factor Australia where Ronan was a coach and Storm worked as a producer in 2012, one year after he had split from his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

© Instagram The couple share children Cooper and Coco

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Storm recalled: "When I accepted a glass of champagne from a man I didn't know and began the most beautiful, unbroken conversation of my life.

"A conversation which, unbeknown to me then, was with the man who would steal my heart away forever and one day be my husband… and a man who would introduce me to three beautiful children that I would one day love and care for as if they were my own."

WATCH: Storm Keating joined by husband Ronan's children for major life event

After his divorce was finalised in 2015, Ronan married model Storm on 17 August 2015 in the grounds of Archerfield House in West Lothian, Scotland. Ronan's three children from his previous marriage shared the spotlight on the day, with Jack acting as best man while Missy was maid of honour and Ali was a flower girl.

"It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids," Ronan told us. "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."

