Ronan Keating and his wife Storm stepped out together on Saturday night to attend a glamorous evening in aid of Cancer Research UK's annual Emeralds & Ivy Ball. The doting dad was joined by his five children, leaving fans speechless at his son Jack - who looked just like the singer in his Boyzone days.

The Irish star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming family snap, which pictured his five children at the London event. As 20-year-old Missy held baby Coco, Ronan's daughter Ali, 16, was pictured alongside Jack, 22, and little Cooper, four. Ronan's lookalike son donned a smart blue suit, white shirt and black bowtie for the occasion.

"This is my world right here. All my babies celebrating our #emeraldandivyball21 what an incredible night raising over 890K for @cr_uk now in our 14th year a proud night for the Keating family raising over 10mil in total. Thank you to everyone that has donated over the years", penned Ronan.

Fans couldn't believe how similar Ronan's son Jack looked to him

The Irishman's fans rushed to the comments to share their support for the family's incredible fundraising efforts, including Peter Andre, who left a string of clapping emojis beneath the post.

Most fans, however, were quick to comment on the likeness between Ronan and Jack, flooding the comments with their disbelief over how similar the duo looked.

"Gosh your kiddo on the left there could be your clone, congratulations on your successful fundraising!" remarked one fan, while a second agreed: "Wow your eldest son is your double!! Beautiful picture."

It's not the first time Jack has been likened to his lookalike dad

"Jack looks exactly like you, I am a long time Boyzone fan, circa 1996 so I would know [laughing emoji]", commented a third fan. There's no denying Jack shares a likeness to his 44-year-old dad!

Ronan and his wife Storm are doting parents to Cooper and one-year-old Coco, and the Irishman shares three other children with his ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly: Jack, Missy, and Ali.

