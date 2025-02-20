Kim Kardashian reveals how 'involved' ex Kanye West is with their kids — and where their relationship stands

Kim Kardashian will always keep a good relationship with her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West for the sake of their children.

Though the former couple have certainly had their ups and downs — and the rapper continues to have increasingly erratic controversies, including his recent statement identifying as a Nazi — the Skims founder and her ex remain amicable co-parents.

In their almost ten years together, the reality star and the "No More Parties in LA" singer welcomed four kids, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

This week, Ye made a rare appearance on The Kardashians, in time to support his daughter North for her role in the live performance of The Lion King for its 30th anniversary at the Hollywood Bowl last year, during which she performed as Simba in a rendition of "I Just Can't Wait To Be King."

Kim then opened up during a confessional about where they stand, sharing that her former husband has been very "involved" in North's budding music career.

"Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal and he's like, 'Can we change the graphics to 'The Lion King.' And I'm like, 'Of course, of course.' And I just look at them and I'm like, it will be a better production," she shared.

Kim then maintained: "Kanye and I want the best for the kids, so anytime we're here supporting our child, it's always good vibes."

Back in 2022, a year into her separation from Ye and some months before finalizing their divorce, Kim opened up to Vogue about the dissolution of her marriage.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," she noted, and explained: "And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good."

She further shared that "even if that created changes and caused my divorce," she maintained "it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

"I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum emphasized at the time.

Kim continued: "My 40s are about being Team Me. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I'm going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don't want to see something on Instagram."