Meet Conan O'Brien's 2 lookalike kids and ultra private wife

Conan O'Brien has an incredible support network in his wife and two children.
The 2025 Oscars host suffered a devastating end to 2024 when his father, Dr. Thomas O'Brien, died on December 9 at the age of 95 and just three days later, on December 12, his mother, Ruth Reardon O'Brien, passed away aged 92 at home in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Conan's love story with his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien, began in 1999 and they welcomed their daughter Neve in 2003, and their son Beckett in 2005.
Meet Conan's family below…
Liza Powel O'Brien
Love at first sight
Conan only had eyes for his future wife when they first met in 1999 while filming a remote segment for Late Night with Conan O'Brien at her advertising agency, where she worked as a copywriter.
"I walk into this room of 11 people," Conan recounted on The Michelle Obama Podcast in September 2020. "I immediately start talking to her [Liza], and then I'm not even trying to be funny... I'm just trying to find out more about this woman."
He continued: "Then I left the room after this 20-minute conversation with only her... We were breaking down the equipment, and she walks out. We start talking some more, and then we end up talking in the lobby."
Conan and Liza began dating after their first encounter and in a 2012 interview with Piers Morgan he said: "Somewhere, in the vault at NBC, there's footage of me literally falling for my wife on camera."
Wedding
After about a year of dating, Conan popped the question to Liza and the couple tied the knot in her hometown of Seattle at St. James Cathedral on January 12, 2002.
Speaking about their daughter's relationship with Conan in a 2010 interview with The Seattle Times, Liza's parents said she "brought him home, he brought her home, and a year or so later, Liza and Conan were sitting with Madison Park florist Martha Harris, picking out flowers for their wedding."
Career
Liza graduated from Columbia University's School of the Arts with a Master of Fine Arts degree in fiction writing after earning a bachelor's degree at Vassar College in New York.
She has established a successful career as a playwright, writing several plays including The Great Experiment, Ruthie Goes Shopping, John Wayne Times, The Distinguished Gentleman and Lucky.
Liza also hosts, narrates, and writes episodes for the Significant Others podcast on her husband's podcast network, Team Coco.
The nonfiction podcast is about "folks just beyond the spotlight of history. Each episode tells the story of a talented, difficult and little-known individual who altered the destiny of their better-known partner, child, sibling or friend and impacted the world they left behind".
Neve O'Brien
Conan and Liza welcomed daughter Neve on October 13, 2003. The couple keep their kids out of the spotlight, with him admitting in 2014: "I don't take my children to premieres. I don't want my kids living in a zero-gravity environment just because I happened to get lucky."
He added: "I think I'm a good dad, but I don't want them around show business."
According to her LinkedIn, Neve studies history at Yale University after graduating from the Los Angeles private girls school Marlborough in 2022.
She is also an illustrator for the Yale Daily News Magazine and has an interest in performing arts and music production.
Beckett O'Brien
Conan and Liza added a baby boy to their family on November 9, 2005.
Due to his parents keeping him and his sister out of the limelight, not much is known about the teenager, but Conan has revealed his son's love of technology.
"My son is like a little Steve Jobs," he previously told Absolute Radio of his then eight-year-old. "He's very good at the computer."
Conan added that when Beckett's school tasked the children to dress up as their hero, the youngster chose to emulate the late Apple co-founder.
Sharing an insight into Beckett's personality, Conan added: "He's intense, and he just is constantly arguing with me… He's always scamming the system."
Beckett reportedly graduated from high school in 2024.