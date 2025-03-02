Meet Conan O'Brien's 2 lookalike kids and ultra private wife

Conan only had eyes for his future wife when they first met in 1999 while filming a remote segment for Late Night with Conan O'Brien at her advertising agency, where she worked as a copywriter.

"I walk into this room of 11 people," Conan recounted on The Michelle Obama Podcast in September 2020. "I immediately start talking to her [Liza], and then I'm not even trying to be funny... I'm just trying to find out more about this woman."

He continued: "Then I left the room after this 20-minute conversation with only her... We were breaking down the equipment, and she walks out. We start talking some more, and then we end up talking in the lobby."

Conan and Liza began dating after their first encounter and in a 2012 interview with Piers Morgan he said: "Somewhere, in the vault at NBC, there's footage of me literally falling for my wife on camera."