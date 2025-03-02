Gwyneth Paltrow shows support for ex Chris Martin with photos of kids Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin truly embody the phrase "amicable exes," remaining steadfast as friends and co-parents since their 2016 "conscious uncoupling."

The same became apparent on March 2, Chris' 48th birthday, for which he received a glowing tribute from his ex-wife, 52, with the support of their two kids.

Gwyneth and Chris were married from 2003 to 2016, and welcomed daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, together. Gwyneth is now married to Brad Falchuk, while Chris has been in a long-term relationship with Dakota Johnson.

The GOOP founder took to Instagram with a pair of photos of Chris with Apple and Moses, and sweetly wrote beside them: "Happy Birthday to the man that gave me these beautiful, wonderful human beings, we [heart] you, Chris."

Fans reacted with sweet comments like: "Modeling ideal ex behavior, these two," and: "Aww that’s so sweet. I love that Gwyneth still goes out of her way for this man," as well as: "Consciously uncoupled relationship goals."

Coincidentally, Brad's birthday happens to be just a day before Chris', and Gwyneth shared a tribute to Glee co-creator as well, penning: "Happy Birthday to the best boyfriend, husband, friend I could ever hope for. Thank you for being my keel, and the backbone of our family. I love you incredibly deeply forever."

Gwyneth and Chris have remained extremely supportive of one another over the years, with the former attending several of Coldplay's concerts and the latter joining her and Apple for her Paris debutante ball experience.

In 2023, the Iron Man star spoke fondly of her ex as a parent and friend, telling People: "He has this sweet child-like spirit, and I love that he will be like, 'Let's go jump in the ocean,' when it's 58 degrees,' or, 'Let's go to this weird guitar store.' He always wants to do these fun adventures with them and activities."

She also noted that he "has a real sweetness. And so he brings that to the way that he parents [Apple and Moses]... He's sort of gone a lot, he's on the road a lot, but he brings — it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."

Gwyneth mentions that for the pair, despite their split, their first priority has always been their children and making sure the divorce didn't affect their parenting. "I just always say, to say you want to put your kids first and actually to put them first are two different things."

"I think we all think we want to put our kids first, but when it's sort of… you're making a sacrifice or you feel angry or hurt, sometimes it's hard to do that."

"Everybody who had come from a divorced house, they said, 'It wasn't really the divorce. Of course, it was hard to go back and forth to different houses, but that wasn't really the thing that messed me up. It was that my dad wouldn't come into the house to pick us up, or my mother would drop us at the end of the driveway or they couldn't even be together at graduation.'"