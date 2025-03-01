Skip to main contentSkip to footer
You star Penn Badgley and wife 'stunned' after double baby news: 'Plot twist'
You star Penn Badgley and wife 'stunned' after double baby news: 'Plot twist'
penn badgley and wife domino kirke© Getty Images

You star Penn Badgley and wife 'stunned' after double baby news: 'Plot twist'

The Gossip Girl alum is married to Domino Kirke

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke are growing their family by not one, but two babies.

The You star, 38, and his singer wife, 41, shared the happy news on Friday and admitted they were "stunned" to be expecting "spontaneous twins".

Posting a photobooth strip of photos of her growing baby bump, Domino penned on Instagram: "Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! 

"Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can't think of anyone else I'd rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley."

The couple are already parents to son James, 4, while Penn is also stepdad to Domino's son Cassius, 16, whom she shares with musician Morgan O'Kane.

Speaking of his blended family, the Gossip Girl alum told the New York Times' Modern Love podcast last March: "I have an interesting situation where I have a biological son and a stepson.

strip photos of penn badgley with domino kirke baby bump© Instagram
Penn and Domino are expecting twins

"And my stepson is – his father is very much in his life, so his father is his father, and I'm something else."

Penn admitted that he shared a bonding moment with his stepson while they watched a movie together.

penn badgley and wife domino kirke giorgio armani fashion show nyc© Getty Images
Penn and Domino already share son James

"I just knew it was important," he continued. "It was like the stars had aligned so that my wife and youngest son were asleep, and I was just like, 'This is a good time to do this. You're not going to play video games right now. We're going to do this.'"

He added: "You want to talk about modern love? One of the ways you got to do that is watch things with people."

Penn has enjoyed a lucrative career and admitted in 2023 that he is thankful he was able to achieve much of his success before he became a husband and a father.

penn badgley kissing wife domino kirke on the cheek© Getty Images for SiriusXM
Penn is also stepdad to Domino's son Cassius

"I did most of that without any kids or spouse, you know? Or any real consideration for family – and now all that's very different," he told Variety. "And I didn't do it with anything other than the pipe dreams of being a producer or a director or writer."

He added: "If this is how I'm going to exist in a way that for me is sustainable – emotionally and spiritually and psychologically – then this is how I'm gonna do it."

penn badgley and wife domino kirke giorgio armani fashion show nyc© Getty Images
Domino and Penn married in 2017

However, he has also admitted that fatherhood isn't always an easy role. "Sometimes it can be tough, and you can just be over it," the actor said last month on the Modern Love podcast.

"And for whatever reason, there's always going to be the times as a parent...you lose your patience."

penn badley in beige shirt and shorts us open© Getty Images
Penn admitted being a dad is not always easy

He continued about his toddler: "For me, it's just the sheer size of them, being so small, the naivete, the helplessness. I would lose my patience with other people, no doubt, but not [him]."

Penn met Domino, who is also a doula to A-listers like Amy Schumer, in 2014. The pair tied the knot three years later in early 2017 in a simple courthouse ceremony. 

