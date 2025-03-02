Justin Bieber shares new photo of baby Jack and wife Hailey in family update

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Over the weekend, the couple celebrated the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer's 31st birthday, his first since becoming a dad to son Jack Blues last year.

The first time-parents met as teens in 2009, and tied the knot in September 2018 after getting engaged a couple months prior.

Following his March 1 birthday, Justin took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from his celebrations, including the sweetest snap featuring baby Jack.

Among the photos was one of Hailey smiling and hugging her husband from behind as he sang into a microphone, and in the one with Jack, the pair appears holding their newborn up and doting over him.

Justin included more pics cozying up with Haley, plus snaps of their celebratory weekend with friends.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "This makes me so happy. Happy birthday," as others followed suit with: "JACK BLUES!!!!!" and: "Happy birthday, Justin! It's so nice to see you surrounded by people who love you. I can see that you're truly happy. Enjoy your day to the fullest!" as well as: "What a beautiful family."

Ahead of giving birth to Jack, Hailey opened up about her pregnancy, her own childhood, and what her relationship with her family is currently like. Speaking with W Magazine, she admitted: "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," noting: "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

Still, she has fond memories of her relatively "normal childhood." She was born in Tucson, Arizona, and was later raised in Nyack, a village by the Hudson in upstate New York, before moving to New York City when she was 17 to pursue her modeling career.

"Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different," Hailey acknowledged, before adding: "But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."

Further reflecting on her pregnancy, Hailey also said: "You see so many stories — traumatic birth stories, traumatic experiences — and I know that that's very real," though emphasized: "I don't want to scare myself."

"I probably could have hid it until the end," she further shared, noting how she didn't have too large of a bump until about half way through.