Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney reveals his decision Amal will 'hate' and make their twins, 7, 'laugh at me nonstop'
Subscribe
George Clooney reveals his decision Amal will 'hate' and make their twins, 7, 'laugh at me nonstop'
Actor George Clooney and lawyer Amal Clooney enter the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 07, 2018 in New York City© Getty Images

George Clooney reveals his decision Amal will 'hate' and make their twins, 7, 'laugh at me nonstop'

The Ocean's 11 star is in New York to star in the Broadway adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

We're now days away from George Clooney's long-awaited Broadway debut, with the opening of the adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The 63-year-old actor will star in the play, based on the 2005 Oscar-nominated film which he co-wrote, directed and starred in, set to begin previews on March 12 and open officially on April 3 before concluding on June 8.

In the original film, George played the role of producer Fred W. Friendly, but in the play, he will play lead Edward R. Murrow, played by David Straithairn in the film.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: George and Amal Clooney's Love Story

For the role, the star will be turning back the clock to a much younger character, and for the purpose, will be dying his famous salt-and-pepper locks black.

However, in a recent interview with the New York Times, the actor alluded to at least three people not being a fan of this decision — his wife Amal Clooney, and their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

"My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair," he joked. "My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."

george clooney and amal holding hands© Getty Images
George, Amal and their twins have moved to New York City for his Broadway debut

George brought up his age a few more times in the conversation, alluding to his being an older dad and also continuing to take on complicated performances like this one long into his career.

LATEST: George and Amal Clooney's 'costly' $15m home surges in value

"I'm terrified of it," he said of being on Broadway. "Are you kidding? I'm doing 11 monologues. When you get older, your recall isn't the same." 

George Clooney as Fred Friendly on Good Night, and Good Luck, 2005© Alamy Stock Photo
The actor will star in the Broadway adaptation of "Good Night, and Good Luck"

"When I was doing ER, it was 12 pages of medical dialogue. You look at it in the morning and you say, 'OK, let's go!' Now you get older and you're going, 'What's wrong with me? Well, don't drink any wine tonight.'"

MORE: George Clooney gives insight into his and Amal's twins' 'normal' life in French farm

He also revealed a conversation he had with Amal, 47, about it when he turned 60. "I said, 'Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I'm 90. That's a real number. My dad just hit that.'" 

Amal Alamuddin and actor George Clooney attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Our Brand Is Crisis" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)© Getty Images
"My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair."

"And there are some things you're not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat. I told Amal, 'We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we're jamming in everything we can.' Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, 'God, I wish I worked more.'"

MORE: George Clooney's life lessons he's teaching seven-year-old son with Amal over 'upset'

Still, he admits that his kids are the ones who keep him young. "Oh my God! It's an amazing thing, getting older, where you think you can still do stuff that you love."

"When I was doing ER, it was 12 pages of medical dialogue. You look at it in the morning and you say, 'OK, let's go!'"© Warner Bros Tv/Amblin Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
"When I was doing ER, it was 12 pages of medical dialogue. You look at it in the morning and you say, 'OK, let's go!'"

"[My kids and I are] riding in the car to school and I make them listen to heavy metal because I just like it when they sing. My daughter has fallen in love with tragic songs. She loves Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' and Harry Nilsson's 'Without You.' But they're happy kids, so I'm really lucky."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More