George Clooney reveals his decision Amal will 'hate' and make their twins, 7, 'laugh at me nonstop'

We're now days away from George Clooney's long-awaited Broadway debut, with the opening of the adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The 63-year-old actor will star in the play, based on the 2005 Oscar-nominated film which he co-wrote, directed and starred in, set to begin previews on March 12 and open officially on April 3 before concluding on June 8.

In the original film, George played the role of producer Fred W. Friendly, but in the play, he will play lead Edward R. Murrow, played by David Straithairn in the film.

For the role, the star will be turning back the clock to a much younger character, and for the purpose, will be dying his famous salt-and-pepper locks black.

However, in a recent interview with the New York Times, the actor alluded to at least three people not being a fan of this decision — his wife Amal Clooney, and their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

"My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair," he joked. "My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop."

© Getty Images George, Amal and their twins have moved to New York City for his Broadway debut

George brought up his age a few more times in the conversation, alluding to his being an older dad and also continuing to take on complicated performances like this one long into his career.

"I'm terrified of it," he said of being on Broadway. "Are you kidding? I'm doing 11 monologues. When you get older, your recall isn't the same."

© Alamy Stock Photo The actor will star in the Broadway adaptation of "Good Night, and Good Luck"

"When I was doing ER, it was 12 pages of medical dialogue. You look at it in the morning and you say, 'OK, let's go!' Now you get older and you're going, 'What's wrong with me? Well, don't drink any wine tonight.'"

He also revealed a conversation he had with Amal, 47, about it when he turned 60. "I said, 'Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I'm 90. That's a real number. My dad just hit that.'"

© Getty Images "My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair."

"And there are some things you're not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat. I told Amal, 'We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we're jamming in everything we can.' Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, 'God, I wish I worked more.'"

Still, he admits that his kids are the ones who keep him young. "Oh my God! It's an amazing thing, getting older, where you think you can still do stuff that you love."

© Warner Bros Tv/Amblin Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock "When I was doing ER, it was 12 pages of medical dialogue. You look at it in the morning and you say, 'OK, let's go!'"

"[My kids and I are] riding in the car to school and I make them listen to heavy metal because I just like it when they sing. My daughter has fallen in love with tragic songs. She loves Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' and Harry Nilsson's 'Without You.' But they're happy kids, so I'm really lucky."