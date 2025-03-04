While Jack Nicholson has been keeping a low profile in recent years, having receded from the public eye, his kids have maintained an active public lifestyle.

The 87-year-old star is a father to six kids with five different women, although his two children with actress Rebecca Broussard have remained the most prominent in the spotlight.

Ray, 33, and Lorraine, 34, are actors just like their parents, and both recently made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party on Sunday, March 2 after the 97th Academy Awards.

Ray, his father's twin, looked as sharp as could be dressed in a black tuxedo and joined by his girlfriend, Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio, who wore a beautiful patterned silver strapless Zuhair Murad gown with a bell-shaped skirt.

Sara shared some photos from the night out with Ray, captioning them: "Date night," and included a sweet snap of them together and gushed about her partner: "You make life so fun!"

Lorraine also attended the party in a beautiful Emily Wickstead fit-and-flare red dress, made in satin and covered in elegant floral embroidery around the bust, pairing it with a bold red lip to match and identical Jimmy Choo heels.

© Getty Images Ray and Sara made the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party their date night

Jack's last public appearance happened to be earlier this year, when he and Lorraine attended the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actor even made a brief on-screen cameo when the cameras cut to him in the studio audience to introduce Adam Sandler for his performance.

The sighting was his first public appearance in over a year, having last been seen out and about in May 2023, courtside with Ray at a Los Angeles Lakers game. A majority of the prolific actor's recent public appearances have been courtside, in fact.

© Getty Images Ray's older sister, Jack's daughter Lorraine also made an appearance at the event

Lorraine's first on-screen appearance came at the age of 13 alongside her famous dad, as an extra in the 2003 Academy Award nominated rom-com Something's Gotta Give opposite Diane Keaton.

After a career of mostly minor roles as a child star, Lorraine made her biggest mark on film with a major supporting turn in the 2011 biopic Soul Surfer, based on the life of Bethany Hamilton and the shark attack that took her left arm. Lorraine played Bethany's best friend, a fellow competitive surfer. Lorraine's most recent screen appearance was the 2016 film Room 105.

© Instagram Sara shared a cute snap of herself with her boyfriend on social media

Ray got into the game a little later than his older sister, first making a cameo as a child actor in the 2006 film The Benchwarmers before making minor and supporting turns in the late 2010s.

After brief appearances in critically acclaimed indie darlings like Promising Young Woman (2020) and Licorice Pizza (2021), he began pivoting to more prominent roles starting in 2024.

© NBC/SaturdayNightLive Jack and Lorraine at the SNL 50th anniversary special

His big break came with the supernatural psychological horror Smile 2 opposite Naomi Scott, playing a character that pays homage to his father's iconic Jack Torrance from The Shining. The film, and his performance, received critical acclaim and it ended up becoming a surprise box office success, grossing nearly $140 million worldwide.