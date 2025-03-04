Inside Ben Shephard's private life with his wife Annie and two grown-up sons

Ben Shephard has been a friendly and familiar face on our television screens for many years thanks to his regular gigs hosting on This Morning and the popular gameshow, Tipping Point.

The 50-year-old, who is married with two children, began his broadcasting career back in 1998 when he landed his first gig for Channel 4.

Therefore, Ben is no stranger to being in front of a camera with millions of viewers.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben hosts This Morning alongside Cat Deeley

But the former Good Morning Britain presenter's home life away from his public-facing job is slightly more under wraps.

Ben often updates his social media with posts of his family and his gorgeous home in the pretty and leafy area of Richmond, said to be worth around £4 million, but if you've found yourself wanting to know a bit more about his personal life, including his wife and two grown-up sons, then keep reading…

Meet Ben Shephard's wife, Annie

Ben Shephard is married to Annie Perks. The pair met back in their university days studying in Birmingham, Ben was studying Dance and Theatre Art while Annie majored in Philosophy.

While they studied different subjects, Annie ended up venturing into a similar media career as her husband, as she runs an Interiors Website called The House Edit. In recent years, she's also qualified as a garden designer.

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie have been married for more than twenty years

Ben and Annie married in March 2004 on Burgh Island, which is off the coast of Devon.

The pair tied the knot at the Burgh Island Hotel, an art-deco hotel that boasts boutique rooms individually named after their original famous occupants – and all offer stunning sea views.

A few photos of their special day have been shared on Ben's Instagram over the years, mostly to mark anniversaries.

In 2021, Ben shared some snaps of the two of them revisiting their wedding venue on the remote island and were even served cocktails by the same barman who was there on the big day 17 years prior.

Ben and Annie often visit the Devon coast, close to where they got married

Ben Shephard and Annie's two grown-up sons

After becoming husband and wife, Ben and Annie went on to welcome two boys together.

Their eldest, Sam, was born in May 2005 and will turn 20 this spring. Their youngest, Jack, reached an epic milestone at the beginning of this year when he celebrated his 18th birthday.

When Jack turned 18 on 24 January, proud dad Ben wrote a lovely message on Instagram and shared some sweet snaps of Jack's childhood.

"Cannot believe that our little boy is 18!! Where has the time gone @j.shep2407 ?? Soo many memories so many laughs sooo much mess," said Ben.

"Couldn't be more proud of the young man you're becoming - but mostly excited that you can now legally buy me a beer- I'll see you at the bar!! #happybirthday #18th."

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie celebrated Jack's 18th birthday in January

Jack lives at home with his mum and dad, though his older brother Sam flew the nest in 2023. Shortly after turning 18, Ben and Annie's eldest decided to go travelling around the world and return in the summer of 2024 after seven months of adventure.

Ben shared a heartwarming video of the family collecting Sam from the airport and wrote in the caption: "Our 'Biggun' Sam coming home from 7 months traveling [sic].

© Instagram Ben and Annie are proud parents to two sons

"Can't tell you how lovely it is having him back - and @annieshepharddesign is v v content!"

After his venture abroad, Sam headed to university in the autumn of 2024.

© Instagram Ben and Annie's garden at home in Richmond is beautiful

Where does Ben Shephard live?

Ben and Annie have been living in their stunning home since 2016 but have been locals to the Richmond area since 2005.

The house is generous in size and features multiple bedrooms, an at-home gym, a large kitchen where the whole family can socialize and gather for meals, as well as a sprawling garden where Ben has often filmed videos for his social media.

© Instagram The family's home is super stylish

The family's living area features a cosy fireplace, chic interiors and enormous French doors that lead out onto a patio area and a large lawn.

Photos show beautifully manicured hedges and rose bushes, lovely arches forming a walkway towards their shed and greenhouse, and their own 'gin bench' in the garden.