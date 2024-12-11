Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out for rare outing with towering stepdaughters
Angelica Jopling, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jessie Phoenix Jopling pose© Getty

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 34, steps out for rare outing with wife Sam, 57, and towering stepdaughters

The Kraven the Hunter actor is a stepdad to his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson's adult children

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson looked dapper as he stepped out for the Kraven the Hunter world premiere in New York City on Tuesday night and was joined by three special guests. 

The actor, 34, was joined on the red carpet by his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, and her daughters - Angelica Jopling, 27, and Jessie Phoenix Jopling, 18.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson on red carpet© Getty
Sam Taylor-Johnson supported her husband

Angelica, who starred alongside her stepfather in Kick-Ass 2, towered over her mother in a black single-breasted suit styled with an olive green Gucci bag and an unexpected bolo tie. Meanwhile, her sister Jessie was almost as tall as the Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging actor in a metallic green gown. 

The star wore a merlot-hued velvet suit jacket to match wife Sam's sequinned bodycon dress in the same shade. 

Angelica Jopling, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jessie Phoenix Jopling at premiere© Getty
Aaron Taylor-Johnson married Sam in 2012

A rare red carpet

It is a rarity to see the Taylor-Johnsons and Sam's daughters together on the red carpet. Angelica did however make an appearance shortly after her mother's relationship with Aaron began having met in 2009 on the set of Nowhere Boy.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson pose with daughters on red carpet© Getty
Sam's rarely-seen daughters joined them

Aaron and Sam took a 12-year-old Angelica to the closing gala premiere of Nowhere Boy during The Times BFI London Film Festival where she was so sweet in a pink floral dress.

Sam Taylor-Wood, actor Aaron Johnson Abby Greenheart and Angelica Jopling on red carpet© Getty
Angelica Jopling was just 12 when she appeared with mum Sam and stepdad Aaron on the red carpet

Aaron and Sam's children

Since tying the knot in 2012, the couple has gone on to have two daughters of their own - Wylda Rae born in 2010, and Romy Hero born in 2012. 

aaron taylor johnson and wife sam taylor johnson 2014© Getty
Sam and Aaron Taylor Johnson have two young daughters

In an interview with Esquire, the star of The Fall Guy revealed how he prioritises family time over pursuing countless career opportunities. 

Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his stepdaughter Jessie, 18© Instagram
Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his stepdaughter Jessie, 18

"In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes [expletive] boring," he said. 

Aaron Johnson and Sam Taylor-Wood attend the charity fundraising evening 'Hoping's Got Talent' in aid of the Hoping For Palestine charity, at Cafe de Paris on June 18, 2009© Dave M. Benett
Aaron is a doting father

"I'm sure people dream of that. If this is what you want to do, that's great. It doesn't feed my soul. I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities — that's plenty. That feeds my soul."

A tribute to Sam

In March, Aaron paid tribute to his wife as she marked her 43rd birthday. "Happy Birthday my darling. You’re an exceptional woman, there’s really no one I know quite like you," the actor penned. 

The couple enjoyed a romantic walk on the beach© Instagram
Sam celebrated her birthday

DISCOVER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, and his headline-hitting love story with wife Sam, 57 

"You are the most wonderful doting mother and beautiful role model to our 4 daughters. A gorgeous loving wife, you are my love, my soulmate and I’m always blown away by you. Your so cool. I couldn’t be more proud and excited for this year ahead for you [sic]."

