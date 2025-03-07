Drew Barrymore's pre-teen daughters appear in family video inside stunning NYC home

Drew Barrymore loves nothing more than being a mom and is notoriously private when it comes to sharing photos of her girls online.

However, recently, the Hollywood star delighted fans after sharing a glimpse inside her idyllic home life on social media, in footage taken from her home in New York City.

The mom-of-two was seen interacting with daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, from the kitchen while making a homemade apple pie. Her daughters weren't afraid to give their opinion on the sweet treat either, which can be viewed in the footage below.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore's daughters feature in fun home video

Drew's video also shared a glimpse inside her stunning kitchen, which is adorned with artwork on the walls and colorful tiles.

The star shares her two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, who she has an amicable co-parenting relationship with.

© Photo: Instagram Drew Barrymore is a doting mom to her two daughters

The former couple were together between 2012 and 2016, and the E.T. actress moved from LA to New York City several years ago so that her daughters could be closer to their father, who has since remarried Alexandra Michler. Will and Alexandra went on to welcome son John in 2023.

Drew previously opened up about co-parenting while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017.

© CBS Drew was recently surprised by her daughters on her chat show

She said: "I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience. You can talk until you're blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behaviour and that example and that love and community and honesty is what's making everything feel safe for my kids."

Drew previously revealed that her daughters were keen to follow in her footsteps as an actress but that she was taking it slowly by just agreeing for now to school plays rather than anything in the public eye.

© Photo: Getty Images Drew shares her daughters with ex Will Kopelman

Talking to People, she explained: "As a parent, I would really love to support my kids when they're older. Again, what number is that? I don't know, but it's not 13 and it's probably not 14. It's up there, but your kid will present themselves in a way where you've got to listen to them and support them and trust them."

Olive and Frankie most recently made an appearance on Drew's special birthday episode in February to mark her turning 50. Both girls wrote handwritten letters to their beloved mom.

© Steven Ferdman Drew is incredibly down-to-earth

In part, Frankie wrote: "Can you believe it? 50 years of being the most fabulous, kindest person on earth, and 12 years of being the most caring, loving mom, I love you so much." Olive, meanwhile, wrote: "Not in my 12 years of living life have I found a mother as wonderful as you."