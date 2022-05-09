Drew Barrymore shares rare photo of daughters with their stepmother Drew spent Mother's day with her daughters and ex-husband's family

Drew Barrymore is proving she knows a thing or two about blended families, and sure knows how to manage one successfully!

MORE: Drew Barrymore makes major announcement concerning her television show - fans react

The star surprised fans with an unexpected tribute, impressing them by honoring not only her own mom, who she was previously estranged from, but also giving a lovely shoutout to her ex-husband's mom, sister, and wife, who she is close friends with.

The tribute also included a snap of her rarely seen daughters, Olive and Frankie, who look so grown-up already.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew reacts to Britney Spears' heartfelt tribute to her

MORE: Drew Barrymore receives special tribute from beloved star as she makes surprise appearance

The first photo she included was a stunning black and white portrait of her mother, Jaid Barrymore, and the resemblance to the morning show host is uncanny. Jaid raised Drew as a single mom until the star emancipated herself at age 14.

"Mother's Day is very multi pronged for me," she admitted.

The actress acknowledged how far her relationship with her mom has come as well as the strength it takes to maintain a relationship with your ex, writing: "It's great to be able to celebrate each other through every journey in life. In the expected ways and in unexpected ways!!!"

The heartfelt tribute

She proved just how well she does it with a picture from her daughter Frankie's birthday, smiling ear to ear as she posed next to her former mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and her husband's new wife.

MORE: Drew Barrymore dazzles in her most glamorous look yet for unexpected appearance at star-studded event

MORE: Drew Barrymore makes confession about divorce amid debate with co-star

She wrote of them: "Now me and my awesome Grammy @cocokopelman and brilliant aunty @jillkargman and the most wonderful Stepmom @alliemichler we all hang and have brunch followed up by a visit to @stewleonards is tradition."

Drew with her former mother-in-law Coco Kopelman, sister-in-law Jill Kargman, and her ex-husband's new wife, Allie Michler

Though she tends to keep her two daughters away from the public eye, she included in her tribute a photo of the two – one with platinum blonde hair and the other brunette – walking with their family into the supermarket to prepare for Mother's Day.

She thoughtfully expressed in the post: "We all pull from different sources to be the moms we end up becoming. So to any women out there who choose otherhood and not the path of motherhood… please know you have probably influenced many along the way on how to be a woman! And I am grateful to all the females who have guided me!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.