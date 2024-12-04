Daniel Craig reveals how his and Rachel Weisz's 'split time' between different homes affects family traditions

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, over their decades in the business, have nailed down the most effective way to balance time across different continents.

Daniel, 56, and Rachel, 54, primarily maintain their residence in London, where they also raise their daughter Grace, six. But they often juggle their downtime with filming commitments in the United States, and they have a town house in Brooklyn, New York.

The English actor appeared on a recent installment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his upcoming film Queer, which is already earning major acclaim.

The topic of the couple came up, with the late night host sharing some of his own memories of spending time with the pair while in the States and also across the pond.

Stephen mentioned that they "split time" between the US and the UK, following that up by asking: "Do you do Thanksgiving as a result?" to which Daniel just quietly responded: "Why would we do that?"

The James Bond star mentioned then that they have in the past celebrated the holiday with friends, but he was working this year, likely on production of the third installment of the Knives Out franchise. He also pointed out the fact that as non-Americans, Thanksgiving wasn't on their radar to begin with.

"We do not tend to celebrate Thanksgiving over there…for historical reasons," he quipped with a chuckle, and Stephen turned the attention then to the next upcoming holiday — Christmas.

"You know what I love about your home, is that you guys do Christmas better than we do," he said, reasoning it was because they didn't "have Thanksgiving in the way. You start ramping up in November and there's nothing to stop you."

The host asked if they'd lit their tree yet, sharing he did his own the past week, and Daniel simply responded that it'll likely be "soon, very soon," when his and his wife's schedules allow for it.

The actor has elaborated in the past on his often months-long sojourns away from home as he prepares for a role, preferring to throw himself deep into study before devoting time to filming. However, in a recent interview with the New York Times, he explained that having a child made such decisions a lot more difficult and measured.

"I've got a 6-year-old at home," he explained. "And I don't want to be away from home as much as I have in the past." He is also a father to daughter Ella Loudon, 32, who he welcomed with his first wife, Fiona Loudon. Rachel also shares a son, 18-year-old Henry Aronofsky, with her ex Darren Aronofsky.

He also spoke about confronting ideas of fame and his relationship with the spotlight as a father, particularly once his stint with the Bond franchise ended and he had some time to pull back.

"I've had to examine myself a lot over the past 20 years to try and deal with it," he explained. "There was a time when I locked myself away. This is where the madness lies: You think, 'I can't go there because I'm so important.'"