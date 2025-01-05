Mariah Carey's towering twins Moroccan and Monroe take fans inside dad Nick Cannon's very extravagant $3 million mansion

The former couple are the proud parents of 13-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe, who affectionately go by "Roc" and "Roe" for their parents, with Mariah also sometimes dubbing them "Dem Twins."
The teens divide their time between their parents' homes on opposite coasts, with Mariah primarily living large in California, while Nick maintains his primary residence in New Jersey.
You may also like
1/7
The Living Room
The TV host lives in the neighborhood of Saddle Hill, New Jersey in a mansion worth $3.2 million, which also serves as a home for his 11 children from his different partners, although many of them are being raised primarily by their mothers.
In a new YouTube video, Nick recruited his twins Moroccan and Monroe to help him give a tour of his lavish home, which was fully decorated for the holidays, plus featured flourishes exclusively for the kids.
2/7
The Cannon Candy Corner
He took viewers inside his son's room as he played a video game, featuring a bunk bed, a painted portrait of his dad, a TV set and gaming set-up, plus a huge bean bag he flopped into when his dad tasked him with the house tour.
3/7
The Master Bathroom
Monroe, on the other hand, was much more accommodating, parodying the renowned Architectural Digest home tours by opening the main doors of the house to the camera and showing off the estate's huge living room, featuring a massive Christmas tree, covered in decorations handmade by the kids. Monroe described it as "very classy, not tacky."
The home was also decorated with beautiful garlands along the railings and staircase, and the second floor even boasted a giant replica of the Iron Man costume, plus a sign from Nick's show Wild 'n Out.
The space also featured a red grand piano, plus more Iron Man memorabilia (including a custom Louis Vuitton helmet), a katana, and a Roman gladiatorial helmet. Also in the living room, in lieu of stockings, large Santa's bags hung from the second floor railing sporting the names of each of Nick's kids, with the biggest for his twins.
5/7
The Family Room
Other rooms in the house included a packed library and study, and the "White Room," filled with accents of white furniture, a little tent-for-two, and several family photos.
The highlight of the house, however, was the family room, covered completely in red and most definitely a kid's dream. It featured a basketball hoop plus a slide coming from the second floor, leading straight into a ball pit surrounded by a red couch, and more large bean bags.
6/7
The Kitchen
The three eventually started battling each other with ball-shooting guns in the pit before proceeding to other parts of the house, like the swanky bar (with a life-size gold-plated champagne bottle), and a dining room inspired by the 1991 gangster film New Jack City.
7/7
The Pillow Theater
Other parts of the home were a sunlit kitchen filled with marble and wood accents, select Bible verses painted on the walls, and a home theater named the "Pillow Theater," filled with several themed pillows.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage