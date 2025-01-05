Mariah Carey's towering twins Moroccan and Monroe take fans inside dad Nick Cannon's very extravagant $3 million mansion

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon may have gotten divorced eight years ago now, but they maintain an amicable relationship as co-parents to their twins and as friends.

The former couple are the proud parents of 13-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe, who affectionately go by "Roc" and "Roe" for their parents, with Mariah also sometimes dubbing them "Dem Twins."

The teens divide their time between their parents' homes on opposite coasts, with Mariah primarily living large in California, while Nick maintains his primary residence in New Jersey.

1/ 7 © YouTube/Nick Cannon The Living Room The TV host lives in the neighborhood of Saddle Hill, New Jersey in a mansion worth $3.2 million, which also serves as a home for his 11 children from his different partners, although many of them are being raised primarily by their mothers. In a new YouTube video, Nick recruited his twins Moroccan and Monroe to help him give a tour of his lavish home, which was fully decorated for the holidays, plus featured flourishes exclusively for the kids.

2/ 7 © YouTube/Nick Cannon The Cannon Candy Corner He took viewers inside his son's room as he played a video game, featuring a bunk bed, a painted portrait of his dad, a TV set and gaming set-up, plus a huge bean bag he flopped into when his dad tasked him with the house tour.



3/ 7 © YouTube/Nick Cannon The Master Bathroom Monroe, on the other hand, was much more accommodating, parodying the renowned Architectural Digest home tours by opening the main doors of the house to the camera and showing off the estate's huge living room, featuring a massive Christmas tree, covered in decorations handmade by the kids. Monroe described it as "very classy, not tacky." MORE: Nick Cannon shares rare details of bond between his 12 kids including teenage twins with Mariah Carey

4/ 7 © YouTube/Nick Cannon The Dining Room The home was also decorated with beautiful garlands along the railings and staircase, and the second floor even boasted a giant replica of the Iron Man costume, plus a sign from Nick's show Wild 'n Out. The space also featured a red grand piano, plus more Iron Man memorabilia (including a custom Louis Vuitton helmet), a katana, and a Roman gladiatorial helmet. Also in the living room, in lieu of stockings, large Santa's bags hung from the second floor railing sporting the names of each of Nick's kids, with the biggest for his twins.

5/ 7 © YouTube/Nick Cannon The Family Room Other rooms in the house included a packed library and study, and the "White Room," filled with accents of white furniture, a little tent-for-two, and several family photos. MORE: Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe dotes on younger half-sister Halo in new photo from dad Nick Cannon The highlight of the house, however, was the family room, covered completely in red and most definitely a kid's dream. It featured a basketball hoop plus a slide coming from the second floor, leading straight into a ball pit surrounded by a red couch, and more large bean bags.

6/ 7 © YouTube/Nick Cannon The Kitchen The three eventually started battling each other with ball-shooting guns in the pit before proceeding to other parts of the house, like the swanky bar (with a life-size gold-plated champagne bottle), and a dining room inspired by the 1991 gangster film New Jack City.

