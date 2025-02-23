Drew Barrymore receives surprise on the air from rarely-seen daughters for 50th birthday — see

Drew Barrymore marked the big 5-0 on Saturday, February 22, and chose to celebrate the big day with an entire week-long special on her talk show.

In honor of the milestone, The Drew Barrymore Show had a week of little celebrations peppered into the show, culminating in a birthday show the day before on Friday.

One of the sweetest moments from the entire week came courtesy of the actress' two daughters, 12-year-old Olive and 10-year-old Frankie. She shares her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Drew's friends Valerie Bertinelli and Amirah Kassem came out with two exploding birthday cakes in her honor, with the tall cakes cutting open to reveal an avalanche of sprinkles.

Amirah, the founder of Flour Shop, revealed that she wanted to create two cakes inspired by her love for her girls, and it turns out that both pieces were designed by none other than Frankie and Olive.

Drew choked up upon seeing them and remarked especially on how much they contrasted from each other, with Frankie designing a white and baby pink cake covered with flower drawings, while Olive went for a bombastic rainbow design, with the colors radiating outwards.

Each of the girls also hand wrote a letter to their mom, which Drew emotionally read out in snippets, laughing over their very formal styles, such as when Frankie ended her letter with "Best Wishes" and Olive opened with "Dearest Mother."

Amirah explained that the notes were also in little vials inside the cakes for her to take home, and noted that each layer, each sprinkle, each element of the cake was designed by the girls themselves. "They were so specific about which colors, which sprinkles, the full design was brought to life by them."

"This is so special!" Drew said before leaning in to give her a hug at the end of the segment, tasting the cakes throughout as well.

Amirah took to her own social media page to showcase some of the process that went into the making of the cake, sharing detailed looks at the girls' designs as well.

"When designing a cake for someone we always think about what they love and who they are. It was very clear to me the min I heard I got to surprise @drewbarrymore for such a special birthday that I needed to include what she truly loves most! HER GIRLS!"

"Thank you Frankie and Olive for sharing your creativity and helping me celebrate such a special human," she added in her caption. Several other celebrity friends of Drew's sent in video messages for her big day, including Cameron Diaz, Michelle Pfeiffer and Adam Sandler.

Drew herself took to Instagram with a compilation of some of her moments in TV and film over the years, having been a working actress since she was six years old. "I'm so excited to be 50! I'm full of gratitude today," she simply noted, receiving more birthday wishes from the likes of Julianne Moore and Courteney Cox.