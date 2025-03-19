Princess Kate's stern mum moment with cheeky Prince George at royal wedding

The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton, was her rock throughout her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011, showing her unwavering support as her Maid of Honour.

When the time came for Pippa to wed her love, hedge fund manager James Matthews, six years later, the roles reversed. Kate, who was now a mother-of-two, was in charge of leading the flower girls and page boys in and out of the church during her sister's nuptials.

© Getty The Princess of Wales looked radiant in a blush pink dress

Prince George was a page boy alongside Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire and William Ward, while his younger sister Princess Charlotte was one of four flower girls for Pippa's big day, which took place on 20 May 2017 at St Mark's Church, Englefield.

The Princess of Wales' firm but fair parenting caught on camera

As the newlywed bride and groom emerged from the church, cameras caught sight of Pippa's stunning lace Giles Deacon wedding dress and handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara.

They also captured a visibly flustered Kate, who was seen trying to calm down a very over-excited young bridal party outside the church. Watch the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate calms an over-excited Prince George and Prince Charlotte at Pippa Middleton’s wedding

The Princess' parenting skills were on full display as she led the children out the church and into a car following the ceremony – a task she had previously admitted worried her.

© Getty The Princess of Wales previously admitted she was 'worried' about keeping the young bridal party in check

Staying cool and collected, the royal knelt down to Princess Charlotte's level to reason with her as she stamped her feet.

© Getty Prince George instantly listened to his mum

In another sweet moment, Kate placed a hand on her son George's head which instantly made the young royal stop his playful antics. Comforting her children, Kate held her daughter's hand and rubbed her son's back as they waited for a car to arrive to transport them from the church.

Supernanny reacts to the Prince and Princess of Wales' parenting

© Getty The Princess of Wales was tasked with calming down Prince Louis

It's not the first time the Princess of Wales' parenting has been tested in public. At the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince Louis memorably caused chaos in the royal box as he pulled faces, threw a tantrum, and climbed onto the lap of his grandpa King Charles at the historic event.

"Prince William and Princess Kate are a credit to their children," Jo Frost, AKA Channel 4's former Supernanny commented at the time.

© Max Mumby/Indigo King Charles showed off his kind heart as he resumed the role of grandpa

Speaking about Prince Louis' playful behaviour, she continued: "His parents navigate their son's behaviour in public settings, they balance room, holding space for Prince Louis to be himself emotionally, whilst instilling the importance of social conduct in public settings and I believe this should be recognised and complemented as many families do the same in life.

"I'm more impressed with how the Prince and Princess of Wales continue to be such impressive parenting role models to our modern parents today, they are open about their own struggles as parents and like all parents out there continue to strive to do their very best in raising their young."